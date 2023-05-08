9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 7th, 2023

The 136th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 7th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.

This week has been really slow in news and releases. We only got a new Linux laptop from Kubuntu Focus, as well as new OBS Studio, Raspberry Pi OS, and LibreOffice releases.

On top of that, Ubuntu fans can test drive the daily builds of the upcoming Ubuntu 23.10 release and the first Release Candidate of the upcoming Linux 6.4 kernel series.

Last but not least, Arch Linux and openSUSE Tumbleweed both received the latest Linux 6.3 kernel upgrade this week, and GNOME 44 finally arrived in Arch Linux’s repos.

Due to this slow news week, I had some time to improve the performance of the website, so it should now be a lot faster for you. For the first time since I launched the website, we got a 99% performance score on GTmatrix.

Anyway, I invite you to check out the hottest news of this week and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for May 7th, 2023, below.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Firefox 113

New KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS point release

New KDE Gear 23.04 point release

New KDE Frameworks release

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

