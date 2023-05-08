9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 7th, 2023

The 136th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 7th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.
This week has been really slow in news and releases. We only got a new Linux laptop from Kubuntu Focus, as well as new OBS Studio, Raspberry Pi OS, and LibreOffice releases.
On top of that, Ubuntu fans can test drive the daily builds of the upcoming Ubuntu 23.10 release and the first Release Candidate of the upcoming Linux 6.4 kernel series.
Last but not least, Arch Linux and openSUSE Tumbleweed both received the latest Linux 6.3 kernel upgrade this week, and GNOME 44 finally arrived in Arch Linux’s repos.
Due to this slow news week, I had some time to improve the performance of the website, so it should now be a lot faster for you. For the first time since I launched the website, we got a 99% performance score on GTmatrix.
Anyway, I invite you to check out the hottest news of this week and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for May 7th, 2023, below.
Hot news of the week
- Kubuntu Focus Ir14 launches as an affordable, enterprise-ready Linux laptop
- OBS Studio 29.1 is here with support for streaming AV1/HEVC over enhanced RTMP
- Latest Raspberry Pi OS release brings Linux kernel 6.1 LTS, Chromium 113, and more
- LibreOffice 7.5.3 is now available for download with 119 bug fixes
- Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) daily build ISOs are now available for download
- Linus Torvalds announces first Linux kernel 6.4 Release Candidate
Linux distributions released this week
- Manjaro Linux 22.1.1 Xfce
- Manjaro Linux 22.1.1 KDE Plasma
- Manjaro Linux 22.1.1 GNOME
- Robolinux 12.11 Xfce
- Robolinux 12.11 Cinnamon
- Robolinux 12.11 MATE
- Pardus 21.5 GNOME
- Pardus 21.5 Xfce
- Refracta 11.2 Xfce
- Bluestar Linux 6.3.1
- KDE neon 20230504
- Arch Linux 2023.05.03
- Raspberry Pi OS 2023-05-03
- Q4OS 4.12 KDE Plasma
- Q4OS 4.12 TDE
- Parrot Security OS 5.3
- Garuda Linux 230501 dr460nized
- Garuda Linux 230501 dr460nized Gaming
- Garuda Linux 230501 KDE Plasma Lite
- Garuda Linux 230501 GNOME
- Garuda Linux 230501 Xfce
- Garuda Linux 230501 Cinnamon
- Garuda Linux 230501 MATE
- Garuda Linux 230501 LXQt
- Garuda Linux 230501 Qtile
- Garuda Linux 230501 i3
- Garuda Linux 230501 Sway
- Garuda Linux 230501 Wayfire
- Archcraft 23.05
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- DBeaver 23.0.4
- PPSSPP 1.15.3
- Snort 3.1.61.0
- Audacity 3.3.2
- Qt Creator 10.0.1
- LibreOffice 7.5.3
- XZ Utils 5.4.3
- Less 633
- snapd 2.59.3
- IceWM 3.3.4
- LLVM 16.0.3
- systemd 253.4
- OBS Studio 29.1
- SABnzbd 4.0.1
- ClamAV 1.1.0
- Chromium 113.0.5672.63
- Audacious 4.3.1
Coming up next week
- Firefox 113
- New KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS point release
- New KDE Gear 23.04 point release
- New KDE Frameworks release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
