9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 15th, 2023

The 158th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 15th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

Thank you!

Many thanks go to all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking/sharing/boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

This week has been an exciting one for Raspberry Pi and Ubuntu fans as Raspberry Pi OS was finally rebased on Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” and Canonical released Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) as a major upgrade to this popular Debian-based distribution.

On top of that, OpenZFS has been updated with support for Linux kernel 6.5, Fedora Project and Slimbook announced a new Linux laptop, and I show you how to upgrade your Raspberry Pi OS installations. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for October 15th, 2023.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

New KDE Frameworks release

GNOME 45.1

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 2 days ago