9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 15th, 2023

The 158th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 15th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.
Thank you!
Many thanks go to all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking/sharing/boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.
This week has been an exciting one for Raspberry Pi and Ubuntu fans as Raspberry Pi OS was finally rebased on Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” and Canonical released Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) as a major upgrade to this popular Debian-based distribution.
On top of that, OpenZFS has been updated with support for Linux kernel 6.5, Fedora Project and Slimbook announced a new Linux laptop, and I show you how to upgrade your Raspberry Pi OS installations. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for October 15th, 2023.
Hot news of the week
- Raspberry Pi OS is now based on Debian Bookworm, supports Raspberry Pi 5
- Fedora Slimbook Linux laptop launched with 3K display, NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti
- SparkyLinux 2023.10 brings Linux kernel 6.5, latest Debian 13 “Trixie” updates
- Tutorial: How to upgrade Raspberry Pi OS to Debian Bookworm from Bullseye
- KDE Gear 23.08.2 arrives with more fixes for your favorite KDE apps
- Ubuntu 23.10 official flavors are now available for download, here’s what’s new
- Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) officially released with Linux 6.5 and GNOME 45
- OpenZFS 2.2 is out with Linux 6.5 support, block cloning, and more
- Arch Linux’s October 2023 ISO release brings Linux 6.5, installer improvements
Linux distributions released this week
- MX Linux 23.1 Xfce
- MX Linux 23.1 Xfce (AHS)
- MX Linux 23.1 KDE Plasma
- MX Linux 23.1 Fluxbox
- Slackel Live 7.7 Openbox
- Window Maker Live 0.96.0-0
- Q4OS 5.3 KDE Plasma
- Q4OS 5.3 Trinity Desktop
- Voyager Live 23.10
- EasyOS 5.5.5
- Arch Linux 2023.10.14
- TUXEDO OS 2-20231013
- Ubuntu 23.10
- Ubuntu Server 23.10
- Kubuntu 23.10
- Xubuntu 23.10
- Lubuntu 23.10
- Edubuntu 23.10
- Ubuntu Studio 23.10
- Ubuntu Unity 23.10
- Ubuntu Cinnamon 23.10
- Ubuntu Budgie 23.10
- Ubuntu MATE 23.10
- Ubuntu Kylin 23.10
- KDE neon 20231012
- IPFire 2.27 Core Update 180
- Archcraft 23.10
- SparkyLinux 2023.10 KDE Plasma
- SparkyLinux 2023.10 Xfce
- SparkyLinux 2023.10 LXQt
- SparkyLinux 2023.10 MATE
- SparkyLinux 2023.10 MinimalGUI
- SparkyLinux 2023.10 MinimalCLI
- Bluestar Linux 6.5.6
- Manjaro Linux 23.0.3 Xfce
- Manjaro Linux 23.0.3 KDE Plasma
- Manjaro Linux 23.0.3 GNOME
- SpiralLinux 12.231008 KDE Plasma
- SpiralLinux 12.231008 GNOME
- SpiralLinux 12.231008 Xfce
- SpiralLinux 12.231008 Budgie
- SpiralLinux 12.231008 Cinnamon
- SpiralLinux 12.231008 LXQt
- SpiralLinux 12.231008 MATE
- Slax Linux 15.0.4 (Slackware)
- Slax Linux 12.2.0 (Debian)
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- Linux kernel 6.1.58 LTS
- Giada 0.26.0
- Exim 4.96.2
- OpenZFS 2.2.0
- PipeWire 0.3.82
- xfsprogs 6.5.0
- Tor Browser 13.0
- WordPress 6.3.2
- PPSSPP 1.16.6
- Mozilla Thunderbird 115.3.2
- Chromium 118.0.5993.70
- cURL 8.4.0
- Linux kernel 6.5.7
- Linux kernel 6.1.57 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.15.135 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.198 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.258 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.296 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.327 LTS
- Samba 4.19.1
- iptables 1.8.10
- SQLite 3.43.2
- Mozilla Firefox 118.0.2
- Qt 6.6.0
Coming up next week
- New KDE Frameworks release
- GNOME 45.1
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
Last updated 2 days ago