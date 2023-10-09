9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 8th, 2023

The 157th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 8th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

Thank you!

Thank you for your continued support! Thank you for following us on social media, for posting comments, for liking and sharing the articles, as well as for sending tips and suggestions. We are nerating 40K followers on Twitter (X) and we couldn’t achieve this milestone if we hadn’t your support, so thank you! I would also like to thank all our current and past donors and sponsors for keeping the website alive.

This week we got some interesting releases, starting with the long awaited EDGE flavor of Linux Mint 21.2 and continuing with some major updates for elementary OS 7 and Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworkm”.

Slax Linux got two updates as well, Linux gamers received a major Proton release, and new versions of VLC, Ardour, and Krita arrived with important changes. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for October 8th, 2023.

Website changes

You probably noticed that we have a slightly different design for the sidebar where the widgets are for downloading packages or for presenting our sponsors. We implemented a new dark theme a couple of weeks ago that’s OS aware and has some more modern elemenets to keep up with the times. We announced this change on social media and we hope that you like the new design.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Ubuntu 23.10

KDE Gear 23.08.2

Arch Linux’s October 2023 ISO snapshot

New KDE Frameworks release

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

