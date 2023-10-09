9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 8th, 2023

The 157th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 8th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.
Thank you!
Thank you for your continued support! Thank you for following us on social media, for posting comments, for liking and sharing the articles, as well as for sending tips and suggestions. We are nerating 40K followers on Twitter (X) and we couldn’t achieve this milestone if we hadn’t your support, so thank you! I would also like to thank all our current and past donors and sponsors for keeping the website alive.
This week we got some interesting releases, starting with the long awaited EDGE flavor of Linux Mint 21.2 and continuing with some major updates for elementary OS 7 and Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworkm”.
Slax Linux got two updates as well, Linux gamers received a major Proton release, and new versions of VLC, Ardour, and Krita arrived with important changes. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for October 8th, 2023.
Website changes
You probably noticed that we have a slightly different design for the sidebar where the widgets are for downloading packages or for presenting our sponsors. We implemented a new dark theme a couple of weeks ago that’s OS aware and has some more modern elemenets to keep up with the times. We announced this change on social media and we hope that you like the new design.
Hot news of the week
- Linux Mint 21.2 “EDGE” ISO is here with Linux kernel 6.2 and Secure Boot support
- elementary OS 7.1 arrives with new privacy features, improved AppCenter
- Slax Linux gets enhanced session management and boot parameter options
- Krita 5.2 brings animation and text handling improvements, built-in FFmpeg
- Proton 8.0-4 brings support for more Windows games on Linux
- Fwupd 1.9.6 Linux firmware updater adds support for AMD dGPUs Navi3x and later
- Debian 12.2 “Bookworm” is out with 117 bug fixes and 52 security updates
- VLC 3.0.19 improves AV1 HDR support with software decoding, fixes Linux issues
- Ardour 8.0 open-source DAW arrives with Launchpad Pro support, region grouping
Linux distributions released this week
- Debian Edu (Skolelinux) 12.2
- Debian GNU/Linux 12.2 KDE Plasma
- Debian GNU/Linux 12.2 GNOME
- Debian GNU/Linux 12.2 Xfce
- Debian GNU/Linux 12.2 Cinnamon
- Debian GNU/Linux 12.2 LXQt
- Debian GNU/Linux 12.2 MATE
- Debian GNU/Linux 12.2 LXDE
- Debian GNU/Linux 12.2 Standard
- Fatdog64 901
- TUXEDO OS 2-20231006
- SpiralLinux 12.231005 KDE Plasma
- SpiralLinux 12.231005 GNOME
- SpiralLinux 12.231005 Xfce
- SpiralLinux 12.231005 Budgie
- SpiralLinux 12.231005 Cinnamon
- SpiralLinux 12.231005 LXQt
- SpiralLinux 12.231005 MATE
- Slax Linux 15.0.1
- Slax Linux 12.1
- KDE neon 20231004
- Pisi Linux 2.3.4 KDE Plasma
- EasyOS 5.5.4
- Tails 5.18
- Linux Mint 21.2 EDGE
- XeroLinux 2023.10
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- ImageMagick 7.1.1-20 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.1-20 (Clang)
- DBeaver 23.2.2
- VLC 3.0.19
- Calibre 6.28.1
- Lighttpd 1.4.72
- Linux kernel 6.5.6
- Linux kernel 6.1.56 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.15.134 LTS
- CMake 3.27.7
- Ventoy 1.0.96
- PipeWire 0.3.81
- fwupd 1.9.6
- Calibre 6.28.0
- Proton 8.0-4
- VueScan 9.8.17
- Rust 1.73.0
- Krita 5.2.0
- Wireshark 4.0.10
- GNU gettext 0.22.3
- OpenSSH 9.5p1
- Chromium 117.0.5938.149
- NetworkManager 1.44.2
- btrfs-progs 6.5.2
- LLVM 17.0.2
- IceWM 3.4.3
- Python 3.12.0
- Telegram Desktop 4.10.3
- Exim 4.96.1
Coming up next week
- Ubuntu 23.10
- KDE Gear 23.08.2
- Arch Linux’s October 2023 ISO snapshot
- New KDE Frameworks release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
Last updated 7 hours ago