9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 1st, 2023

The 156th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 1st, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.
This week we got some interesting news, releases, and announcements, starting with the Firefox 118 web browser and its privacy-aware translation feature, the long-anticipated Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 6, two LibreOffice emergency releases, GNOME 46’s release date, and a new update to Slackware-based Porteus Linux.
The week ended with the unveiling of the highly anticipated Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer and Mesa 23.2 open-source graphics stack. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for October 1st, 2023.
Hot news of the week
- Firefox 118 is now available for download with built-in translation for websites
- LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 6 “Faye” is out based on Debian Bookworm
- Firefox 119 promises to let you import some of your Chrome extensions
- LibreOffice 7.6.2 and 7.5.7 arrive early to address critical WebP vulnerability
- GNOME 46 desktop environment slated for release on March 20th, 2024
- Slackware-based Porteus Linux 5.01 is out now with Linux kernel 6.5
- Raspberry Pi 5 announced for the end of October, here are the specs
- Mesa 23.2 brings OpenGL 3.1 & OpenGL ES 3.0 support on Asahi, new RADV features
Linux distributions released this week
- Rhino Linux 2023.3
- Alpine Linux 3.18.4
- GnoppixNG 23.10 KDE Plasma
- ArcoLinuxL 23.10.01
- ArcoLinuxD 23.10.01
- ArcoLinuxS 23.10.01
- TheSSS 43.1
- Porteus 5.01 KDE Plasma
- Porteus 5.01 GNOME
- Porteus 5.01 Xfce
- Porteus 5.01 Cinnamon
- Porteus 5.01 LXQt
- Porteus 5.01 MATE
- Porteus 5.01 LXDE
- Porteus 5.01 Openbox
- IPFire 2.27 Core Update 179
- Plop Linux 23.4
- LMDE 6
- TUXEDO OS 20230925
- Zephix Linux 7R KDE Plasma
- Zephix Linux 7R GNOME
- Zephix Linux 7R Xfce
- Zephix Linux 7R Cinnamon
- Zephix Linux 7R LXQt
- Zephix Linux 7R MATE
- Zephix Linux 7R LXDE
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- ImageMagick 7.1.1-19 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.1-19 (Clang)
- Shotcut 23.09
- Tor Browser 12.5.6
- Telegram Desktop 4.10.2
- MAME 0.259
- Mozilla Thunderbird 115.3.1
- AMDVLK 2023.Q3.3 (RPM)
- AMDVLK 2023.Q3.3 (DEB)
- Mesa 23.2.1
- Chromium 117.0.5938.132
- Mozilla Firefox 118.0.1
- GTK 4.12.3
- PPSSPP 1.16.5
- Qt 6.5.3
- OpenZFS 2.1.13
- Qt Creator 11.0.3
- Docker 23.0.7
- systemd 254.5
- PHP 8.2.11
- SABnzbd 4.1.0
- Blender 3.6.4
- Snort 3.1.71.0
- Tor 0.4.8.7
Coming up next week
- Arch Linux’s October 2023 ISO snapshot
- elementary OS 7.1
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
