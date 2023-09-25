9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 24th, 2023

The 155th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on September 24th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.
This week we didn’t get so many releases, but we did get some big ones, starting with the GNOME 45 desktop environment, which already landed in openSUSE Tumbleweed’s repos, and continuing with the beta versions of the upcoming Fedora Linux 39 and Ubuntu 23.10 releases to keep up occupied.
On top of that, we finally got a new HPLIP release with support for the latest Fedora and Ubuntu distros, a new mini PC from TUXEDO Computers, and a new KaOS Linux release. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for September 24th, 2023.
Hot news of the week
- HP Linux Imaging and Printing drivers now support Fedora 38 and Ubuntu 23.04
- TUXEDO announces Nano Pro Gen12 mini Linux PC powered by AMD Ryzen 7000U
- Fedora Linux 39 Beta arrives with GNOME 45 and Linux kernel 6.5
- GNOME 45 “Riga” desktop environment officially released
- GNOME 44.5 arrives with improvements for GNOME Software, Epiphany, and more
- Ubuntu 23.10 Beta is available for public testing with GNOME 45 and Linux kernel 6.5
- KaOS Linux 2023.09 adds KDE Gear 23.08, focus to shift on KDE Plasma 6 ISO
Linux distributions released this week
- SpiralLinux 12.230924 KDE Plasma
- SpiralLinux 12.230924 GNOME
- SpiralLinux 12.230924 Xfce
- SpiralLinux 12.230924 Cinnamon
- SpiralLinux 12.230924 Budgie
- SpiralLinux 12.230924 LXQt
- SpiralLinux 12.230924 MATE
- Regata OS 23.0.17
- KaOS Linux 2023.09
- openmamba GNU/Linux 20230922
- KDE neon 20230921
- Linuxfx 11.4.2 KDE Plasma
- Manjaro Linux 23.0.2 Xfce
- Manjaro Linux 23.0.2 KDE Plasma
- Manjaro Linux 23.0.2 GNOME
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- GnuCash 5.4
- DBeaver 23.2.1
- ImageMagick 7.1.1-18 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.1-18 (Clang)
- man-db 2.12.0
- Telegram Desktop 4.10
- Linux kernel 6.5.5
- Linux kernel 6.1.55 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.15.133 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.197 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.257 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.295 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.326 LTS
- PPSSPP 1.16.3
- AMDVLK 2023.Q3.2 (DEB)
- AMDVLK 2023.Q3.2 (RPM)
- Calibre 6.27.0
- QEMU 8.1.1
- Chromium 117.0.5938.92
- NVIDIA 535.113.01
- Blender 3.6.3
- Mozilla Thunderbird 115.2.3
- GTK 4.12.2
- Mesa 23.1.8
- GStreamer 1.22.6
- CMake 3.27.6
- systemd 254.4
- CUPS 2.4.7
- BIND 9.18.19
- SeaMonkey 2.53.17.1
- Rust 1.72.1
- OpenSSL 3.1.3
- OpenSSL 3.0.11
- PPSSPP 1.16.2
- LLVM 17.0.1
- Tor 0.4.8.6
Coming up next week
- New Arch Linux ISO release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
