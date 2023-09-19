Fedora Linux 39 Beta Released with GNOME 45 and Linux Kernel 6.5

The Fedora Project announced today the release and general availability for download of the beta version of the upcoming Fedora Linux 39 operating system featuring some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel series, which has not yet arrived for Fedora Linux 38 users as it needs more testing, the Fedora Linux 39 beta is here to showcase the forthcoming GNOME 45 desktop environment, due out on September 20th, and its cool new features on the flagship Fedora Workstation edition.

Fedora Linux 39 beta also comes with an updated GNU toolchain consisting of GCC 13.2, GNU Binutils 2.40, GNU C Library (Glibc) 2.38, and GDB (GNU Debugger) 13.2, as well as updated default applications including the latest LibreOffice 7.6 office suite series and Mozilla Firefox 117 web browser.

Of course, all the official Fedora Linux editions have been updated to include the latest versions of their desktop environments, such as KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS, Xfce 4.18, Budgie 10.8, Cinnamon 5.8, LXQt 1.3, and others.

The final release of Fedora Linux 39 is expected sometime in mid or late October 2023. Until then, you can download the beta version right now from the official website with your favorite desktop environment.

Please keep in mind though that this is a pre-release version that’s not recommended for use in production environments, especially due to the fact that the GNOME 45 desktop environment doesn’t yet support many of the official GNOME extensions.

I also don’t recommend Fedora Workstation users upgrade their stable Fedora Linux 38 installations to the Fedora Linux 39 beta due to the reasons mentioned above.

Unfortunately, Fedora Linux 39 will not feature the DNF5 package manager to provide users with faster package management, nor the Anaconda WebUI installer. Both features were promised for this release, but it looks like they needed more testing and have been delayed for a future release, probably Fedora Linux 40.

“Don’t let this get you down, though — this is a healthy process at work,” said Fedora Project leader Matthew Miller. “Now, even though it’s somewhat disappointing, we’re recognizing that these big changes need more time to bake, and putting them back into the oven is a good thing.”

