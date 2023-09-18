9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 17th, 2023

The 154th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on September 17th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

This week we got quite some cool news for everyone, starting with the beta version of Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 6, the end of life of Linux kernel 6.4, Fedora Project’s plans to remove the X11 session from its KDE SPin, and the return of ZFS installation on Ubuntu Linux.

On top of that, this week brought us new updates for our LibreOffice and KDE Gear software, as well as new Linux devices from TUXEDO Computers and Purism. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for September 17th, 2023.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

GNOME 45

Ubuntu 23.10 Beta

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

