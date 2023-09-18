9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 17th, 2023

The 154th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on September 17th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.
This week we got quite some cool news for everyone, starting with the beta version of Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 6, the end of life of Linux kernel 6.4, Fedora Project’s plans to remove the X11 session from its KDE SPin, and the return of ZFS installation on Ubuntu Linux.
On top of that, this week brought us new updates for our LibreOffice and KDE Gear software, as well as new Linux devices from TUXEDO Computers and Purism. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for September 17th, 2023.
Hot news of the week
- TUXEDO Aura Linux laptops now come with Wi-Fi 6E, LTE modem, and TPM 2.0
- Linux Mint Debian Edition 6 “Faye” is now available for public beta testing
- KDE Plasma 5.27.8 improves hybrid sleep and monitoring of NVIDIA GPUs
- Purism launches new secure Librem 11 tablet PC powered by Linux
- Linux kernel 6.4 reaches end of life, users urged to upgrade to Linux kernel 6.5
- Looks like Ubuntu 23.10 will bring back ZFS on Root installation option
- KDE Gear 23.08.1 improves Dolphin, Gwenview, Kdenlive, and other KDE apps
- LibreOffice 7.6.1 is now available for download with more than 120 bug fixes
- Fedora Linux 40 to offer the KDE Plasma 6 desktop on Wayland and drop X11 session
- Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) is now powered by Linux kernel 6.5
- Ubuntu 23.10 to enable native Wayland support by default on its Firefox Snap
Linux distributions released this week
- CachyOS 20230917 KDE Plasma
- CachyOS 20230917 GNOME
- Plop Linux 23.3
- SystemRescue 10.02
- Tails 5.17.1
- KDE neon 20230914
- Peropesis 2.2
- SparkyLinux 7.1 Xfce
- SparkyLinux 7.1 KDE Plasma
- SparkyLinux 7.1 LXQt
- SparkyLinux 7.1 MATE
- SparkyLinux 7.1 MinimalGUI
- SparkyLinux 7.1 MinimalCLI
- Univention Corporate Server 5.0-5
- EasyOS 5.5
- TUXEDO OS 2-20230911
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- ImageMagick 7.1.1-16 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.1-16 (Clang)
- Telegram Desktop 4.9.8
- Chromium 117.0.5938.88
- Dovecot 2.3.21
- Tor Browser 12.5.4
- PostgreSQL 16.0
- PipeWire 0.3.80
- Eclipse IDE 2023-09
- btrfs-progs 6.5.1
- Linux kernel 6.5.3
- Linux kernel 6.4.16
- Linux kernel 6.1.53 LTS
- Ghostscript 10.02.0
- cURL 8.3.0
- Mozilla Thunderbird 115.2.2
- PPSSPP 1.16.1
- Mozilla Firefox 117.0.1
- Snort 3.1.70.0
- OpenSSL 1.1.1w
- SQLite 3.43.1
Coming up next week
- GNOME 45
- Ubuntu 23.10 Beta
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
