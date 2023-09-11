9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 10th, 2023

The 153rd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on September 10th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

Thank you!

Thank you for your continued support by following 9to5Linux on social media, posting comments, liking and sharing the articles, as well as for sending tips and suggestions. I would also like to thank all our current and past donors and sponsors for keeping the website alive.

This week brought us news about new major releases of the Linux Lite and Manjaro distributions, some exciting changes for the upcoming Fedora Asahi KDE Remix distribution for Apple Silicon, the first Release Candidate of the upcoming Linux 6.6 kernel, as well as more goodies for Linux gamers and for hardware support.

On top of that, fans of the KDE Plasma desktop and KDE apps got a new KDE Frameworks release, and LibreOffice 7.5 users have a new update to install. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for September 10th, 2023.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

…hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 1 day ago