9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 3rd, 2023

The 152nd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on September 3rd, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.
This week was a bit slow in news and releases, but we got a new stable Firefox update, new major Nitrux, Emmabuntüs Debian Edition, and Armbian releases, as well as a new GNU Linux-libre release for software freedom lovers.
On top of that, I show you how to install the latest Linux 6.5 kernel on Ubuntu and how to enable thumbnails for AVIF images in Nautilus. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for September 3rd, 2023.
Hot news of the week
- GNU Linux-libre 6.5 kernel is out for those seeking 100% freedom for their PCs
- Mozilla Firefox 117 is now available for download with minor changes
- Firefox 118 enters beta testing with the built-in translation feature for websites
- Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 5 is here based on Debian GNU/Linux 12.1
- Tutorial: How to enable AVIF thumbnails in Nautilus and support for other GTK apps
- Tutorial: How to install Linux kernel 6.5 on Ubuntu
- Nitrux 3.0 arrives with improvements to boot, installation, and upgrade
- Armbian 23.08 brings support for Lenovo X13s, official distro upgrades
Linux distributions released this week
- GParted Live 1.5.0-6
- Live Raizo 14.23.09.03
- Manjaro Linux 23.0 Xfce
- Manjaro Linux 23.0 KDE Plasma
- Manjaro Linux 23.0 GNOME
- XeroLinux 2023.09
- Nitrux 3.0
- PCLinuxOS 2023.08 KDE Plasma
- Whonix 17.0.4.5
- Arch Linux 2023.09.01
- GnoppixNG 23.9 Core
- ArcoLinuxL 23.09.03
- ArcoLinuxD 23.09.03
- ArcoLinuxS 23.09.03
- Mabox Linux 23.08
- Pardus Linux 23.0 GNOME
- Pardus Linux 23.0 Xfce
- antiX Linux 23
- Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 5 1.00
- Linuxfx 11.4.1 KDE Plasma
- Rhino Linux 2023.2
- MakuluLinux 2023-08-28
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- DBeaver 23.2.0
- VueScan 9.8.16
- Linux kernel 6.5.1
- Linux kernel 6.4.14
- Linux kernel 6.1.51 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.15.130 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.194 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.256 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.294 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.325 LTS
- ALSA 1.2.10
- Apache NetBeans 19
- btrfs-progs 6.5
- Postfix 3.8.2
- DNF 4.17.0
- Telegram Desktop 4.9.4
- GNU Wget 2.1.0
- FreeCAD 0.21.1
- Tor 0.4.8.5
- Chromium 116.0.5845.140
- Tor Browser 12.5.3
- qBittorrent 4.5.5
- MAME 0.258
- PHP 8.2.10
- Mozilla Thunderbird 115.2.0
- WordPress 6.3.1
- GNU Coreutils 9.4
- ClamAV 1.2.0
- Snort 3.1.69.0
- Mozilla Firefox 117.0
Coming up next week
- New KDE Frameworks release
- Linux kernel 6.6 Release Candidate
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
