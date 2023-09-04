9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 3rd, 2023

The 152nd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on September 3rd, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

Thank you!

Thank you for your continued support by following 9to5Linux on social media, posting comments, liking and sharing the articles, as well as for sending tips and suggestions. I would also like to thank all our current and past donors and sponsors for keeping the website alive.

This week was a bit slow in news and releases, but we got a new stable Firefox update, new major Nitrux, Emmabuntüs Debian Edition, and Armbian releases, as well as a new GNU Linux-libre release for software freedom lovers.

On top of that, I show you how to install the latest Linux 6.5 kernel on Ubuntu and how to enable thumbnails for AVIF images in Nautilus. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for September 3rd, 2023.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

New KDE Frameworks release

Linux kernel 6.6 Release Candidate

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 3 hours ago