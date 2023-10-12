Ubuntu 23.10 Official Flavors Are Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

As part of today’s release of Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur), all the official Ubuntu flavors have been updated to the same version and, in this article, you can learn about their new features and improvements.

Ubuntu 23.10’s official flavors include Kubuntu 23.10, Xubuntu 23.10, Lubuntu 23.10, Ubuntu Unity 23.10, Ubuntu Cinnamon 23.10, Edubuntu 23.10, Ubuntu Studio 23.10, Ubuntu MATE 23.10, Ubuntu Budgie 23.10, and Ubuntu Kylin 23.10. All of them are powered by Linux kernel 6.5 and come with updated desktop environments.

Kubuntu 23.10 and Ubuntu Studio 23.10 both ship with the latest KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment by default, which is accompanied by the KDE Gear 23.08 and KDE Frameworks 5.110 software suites, all compiled against the Qt 5.15.10 LTS open-source application framework.

Xubuntu 23.10 ships with the latest Xfce 4.18 desktop environment, but it also features apps from the GNOME 45 and MATE 1.26 stacks. This release also features improved support for Bluetooth headphones under PipeWire, as well as support for recent touch input devices, including the second-generation Apple Magic Trackpad.

On the other hand, Lubuntu 23.10 features the latest LXQt 1.3.0 desktop environment by default, Ubuntu MATE 23.10 continues to use the MATE 1.26 desktop environment, and Ubuntu Budgie 23.10 ships with the latest Budgie 10.8 desktop environment by default.

Ubuntu Unity 23.10 comes with the latest Unity 7.7 desktop environment, Ubuntu Cinnamon 23.10 features the latest Cinnamon 5.8 desktop environment, Edubuntu 23.10 ships with the GNOME 45 desktop environment, just like Ubuntu 23.10, and Ubuntu Kylin 23.10 uses the Qt-based UKUI 3.1 interface.

You can download Kubuntu 23.10, Xubuntu 23.10, Lubuntu 23.10, Ubuntu Unity 23.10, Ubuntu Cinnamon 23.10, Edubuntu 23.10, Ubuntu Studio 23.10, Ubuntu MATE 23.10, Ubuntu Budgie 23.10, and Ubuntu Kylin 23.10 right now from the official website. These releases will be supported for nine months until June 2024.

