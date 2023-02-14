KaOS Linux 2023.02 Released with KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS and Linux Kernel 6.1 LTS

The development team behind the Arch Linux-inspired, yet independently developed, and KDE-focused KaOS Linux distribution released today KaOS Linux 2023.02 as the newest ISO snapshot with the latest updates and GNU/Linux technologies.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series, KaOS Linux 2023.02 is one of the first GNU/Linux distributions to ship with the just released KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment, which is accompanied by the latest KDE Gear 22.12.2 and KDE Frameworks 5.103 software suites.

This is the second GNU/Linux distribution to my knowledge, after KDE neon, to offer a live, production-ready ISO image with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma desktop environment. More distributions will offer it in the coming days, but these are currently the first if you want to use KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS right now.

As usual, the ISO release comes with some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies, including NetworkManager 1.42, OpenSSH 9.2p1, CLang/LLVM 15.0.7, Busybox 1.36.0, GnuPG 2.4.0, OpenZFS 2.1.9, Python 3.10.10, SQLite 3.40.1, systemd 252.5, IWD 2.3, MPFR 4.2.0, Dracut 059, libtiff 4.5.0, and many others.

No other major changes or improvements appear to have been implemented in this release, which is here only for those who want to deploy KaOS Linux on new machines or wish to reinstall their systems for whatever reason.

If you want to take KaOS Linux for a spin or check out the newest features of the KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment, you can download the KaOS Linux 2023.02 release right now from the official website or using the direct download button below.

Please note that if you’re using KaOS Linux you don’t have to download the new ISO image to keep your installation up to date, but only to run the sudo pacman -Syu command in the Terminal app because KaOS Linux follows a rolling-release model where you install once and receive updates forever.

