Mixxx 2.3.5 Free DJ Software Improves Support for Pioneer DDJ-400, Hercules P32

Mixxx, the open-source, free, and cross-platform DJ software designed to give you all the tools you need to perform live mixes, has been updated today to version 2.3.5, a release that adds various improvements and fixes annoying bugs.

Mixxx 2.3.5 is here a little over two months after Mixxx 2.3.4 to make the Beat FX section for the Pioneer DDJ-400 controller more intuitive, make the use of pregain optional on the Hercules P32 DJ controller instead of the dry/wet knob, and fix sound output via WDM-KS on Windows systems for the Numark Mixtrack Pro FX DJ controller.

Linux users will be happy to learn that this release improves the full-screen experience on desktops that don’t use global menubars, shows a warning when the audio thread is not scheduled with real-time policy, and fixes the wrong waveform background color on various GNU/Linux distributions, such as Fedora Linux 37.

Several UI improvements are included in Mixxx 2.3.5 for the Track context menu, which now immediately adopts a new position when the cues are reset, the Playlist export, which now adopts a new extension after changing the playlist type, the LateNight skin, which now has brighter fx parameter buttons, as well as the Tango skin, which gets a fix for a visual regression in Mixxx 2.3.4 by removing the VU peak indicators from the stacked layout.

Moreover, sorting via column header in external library features has been fixed in this release, which also fixes another Mixxx 2.3.4 regression that showed an empty waveform overview after loading an audio track, improves the Color Picker dialog, and makes broadcasting work when using Opus encoding.

Among other noteworthy changes, the Mixxx 2.3.5 release improves JACK API support by allowing you to explicitly select buffers of 2048 and 4096 frames/period, addresses an issue where analysis data would drift after exporting metadata to MP3 files with ID3v1.1 tags, and improves the Auto DJ feature’s indicator state when controlling it via the Shift+F12 shortcut.

Several other bugs were fixed, such as the blank waveform overview after changing a skin while a track is loaded, a startup crash caused by a faulty ASIO driver like FlexASIO 1.4 or Music Maker, a possible crash with faulty MP3 files, as well as Clang 15/16 and GCC 13 compilation support.

For more details, check out the full changelog on the project’s GitHub page, from where you can also download the source tarball if you want to manually compile Mixxx. You can also install Mixxx from your distro’s repositories or from Flathub as a Flatpak app.

Last updated 1 hour ago