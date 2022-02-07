OpenMandriva Lx 4.3 Released with Linux Kernel 5.16, PipeWire by Default, and More

The OpenMandriva team informs 9to5Linux.com today about the release and general availability of OpenMandriva Lx 4.3 as the latest stable version of this direct descendant of the Mandriva Linux distribution.

Almost a year in the works, OpenMandriva Lx 4.3 is powered by a Clang-compiled Linux 5.16 kernel to provide users with top-notch hardware support, and ships with the PipeWire low-level multimedia framework as default sound server and a replacement for PulseAudio.

OpenMandriva Lx 4.3 features the latest (at the moment of writing) KDE Plasma 5.23 desktop environment, namely Plasma 5.23.5, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 5.90 and KDE Gear 21.12.2 software suites, all compiled against Qt 5.15.3 with all patches proposed by the KDE Project.

Updated apps include the latest KDE Falkon 3.2 web browser, digiKam 7.5 professional photo manager, Krita 5.0.2 digital painting software, SMPlayer 21.10.0 and VLC 3.0.16 media players, SimpleScreenRecorder 0.4.3 screen recording tool, and many other great software available from the repositories.

For AMD GPU users, OpenMandriva Lx 4.3 ships with the official AMD Vulkan driver, AMDVLK 2022.Q1.2, as an optional alternative to the open-source Radeon Vulkan driver (RADV), which promises better gaming performance. On top of that, you will find the latest Mesa 21.3.5 graphics stacks.

Under the hood, there’s an updated toolchain powered by LLVM/Clang 13.0.0 as the default system compiler to improve the overall performance of the system, which is accompanied by the GCC 11.2 compiler, GNU Binutils 2.37 binary tools, systemd 249 init system, and Calamares 3.2.39 graphical installer.

You can download OpenMandriva Lx 4.3 right now from the official website or by clicking the direct download link below. Existing OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 users will be able to upgrade to the new release by using the “Rock (Stable)” repositories. Check out the release announcement page for more details.

Image credits: OpenMandriva

