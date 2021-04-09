Star Labs Teases New Linux Laptop with 11th Gen Intel CPUs, 11 Hours Battery Life

UK-based Linux computer manufacturer Star Labs teased today a new upcoming Linux-powered laptop with 11th Generation Intel Core processors and up to 11 hours of batter life.

Star Labs are well known for their slim and powerful Linux laptops, currently selling two models, the 11-inch Star Lite Mk III and the 13-inch Star LabTop Mk IV, but the hardware vendor is working on another model, more powerful, bigger, and more beautiful.

Meet StarBook Mk V, a powerful 14-inch laptop featuring 11th Gen Intel Core processors based on the Tiger Lake-U generation with up to Iris Xe graphics, up to 64GB 3200MHz RAM, four 4 ohm speakers, up to 2TB PCIe SSD storage with up to 6.85GB/s transfer speeds, and up to 11 hours of battery life.

Customers will be able to choose between two types of 11th Generation Intel Core processors, namely the dual-core Intel Core i3-1110G4 with 2 cores, 4 threads, 6MB cache, and a 2.4GHz base clock speed or up to 4.1GHz with Turbo Boost, as well as the quad-core Intel Core i7-1165G7 with 4 core, 8 threads, 12MB cache, and a 2.8GHz base clock speed or up to 4.7GHz with Turbo Boost.

As far as the pre-installed operating system goes, Star Labs supports numerous GNU/Linux distributions on their Linux laptops, but they usually sell them with the latest versions of Ubuntu, elementary OS, Linux Mint, Manjaro Linux, MX Linux, and Zorin OS distros.

At the moment of writing, Star Labs didn’t mention anything about when the StarBook Mk V Linux laptop will be released. On their website, there’s only a teaser with the specs mentioned above and a “Coming soon” form if you want to get notified by email or SMS when the new laptop will be available on sale.

Rest assured that you’ll be the first to known Star Labs’ new Linux laptop is available for pre-order, so keep an eye on this space for more info soon!

Image credits: Star Labs

Last updated 1 day ago