Star Labs’ Latest Linux Laptop Now Works with Solus, Deepin, Kali Linux, Tails, and More

UK-based Linux computer maker Star Labs reports that its latest Linux laptop is now working with even more GNU/Linux distributions, at the request of many members of the community.

When Star Labs announced last week that it has partnered with elementary to offer their recently released elementary OS 5.1.5 “Hera” operating system on the Star LabTop Mk IV laptop, numerous users asked them to add support for more distributions.

One can currently buy the Star LabTop Mk IV laptop with either Ubuntu, Kubuntu or Ubuntu MATE 20.04 LTS, Linux Mint 19.3 Cinnamon or MATE, Manjaro Linux 20.0 GNOME, KDE or Xfce, as well as Zorin OS 15.2 Core, Education, Lite or Ultimate distributions.

But, recently, Star Labs has ran some tests to see if other popular distributions work well on its latest Linux laptop. The company reports today that Star LabTop Mk IV works very well with Solus 4.1 Budgie, Fedora Workstation 32, Kali Linux 2020.2, Deepin 20, MX Linux 19.2, Tails 4.7, Peppermint 10, and QubesOS 4.0.3.

They’ve also tested it on the latest Parrot Security OS with the KDE Plasma desktop environment, as well as on EndeavourOS with the Cinnamon desktop environment. The full reports are provided for your reading pleasure here and it looks like Star LabTop Mk IV successfully passed all tests on these distributions.

However, it appears that you won’t be able to buy the Star LabTop Mk IV laptop pre-installed with any of these distributions, except the ones already mentioned on their website, but you’ll be able to install them on the device known they’ll work flawlessly.

“We have been putting the LabTop Mk IV to the test this week with multiple distributions proving to run flawlessly,” said Star Labs. “The LabTop Mk IV was built with you in mind, from the feedback and requests we receive every day.”

Star Labs is willing to test even more distribution against its latest Linux laptop if people request it, but I am willing to bet there’s no distro out there that won’t work with it. With that in mind, you can pre-order the Star LabTop Mk IV right now from here from £699 / €800 / $759.

Built for Linux, the device features a gorgeous 13.3-inch Full HD LED-backlit matte Arc IPS display, up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 4.7GHz processor, 16GB 2400Mhz RAM, 2TB SSD storage, backlit keyboard, glass trackpad, stereo speakers, USB-C support, open warranty, and up to 7 hours battery life.