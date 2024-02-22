Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) Released with Linux Kernel 6.5, Mesa 23.2

Canonical released today Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS as the fourth point release to its latest Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) long-term supported operating system series with updated core components.

Coming six months after Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS, the Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS point release is here as an up-to-date installation media targeting those who want to deploy the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series on new computers without having to download hundreds of updated packages from the repositories after the installation.

In the good tradition of Ubuntu LTS point releases, Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS comes with newer kernel and graphics stacks from the latest Ubuntu interim release, Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur). As such, this new Ubuntu 22.04 LTS point release is powered by Linux kernel 6.5, which was already offered as an install option to existing users in early January 2024, and runs the Mesa 23.2 graphics stack.

The Mesa 23.2.1 graphics stack update is included by default providing a significant boost for gamers, and the Linux 6.5 kernel ensures top-notch hardware support for newer devices. Of course, Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS also comes with all the updated packages and security fixes released since Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS.

All the official Ubuntu flavors have been updated as well to the 22.04.4 point release, including Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Studio, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu MATE, and Ubuntu Kylin. They’re all available for download right now from the official download page.

Of course, existing Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) users don’t need to download this new point release to keep their installations up to date. If you have a healthy installation, simply update it by using the Software Updater utility or by running the sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade command in the Terminal app.

Meanwhile, Canonical is working hard on the next Ubuntu LTS series, the Noble Numbat (a.k.a. Ubuntu 24.04 LTS), which is expected to launch on April 25th, 2024, with the newer Linux 6.8 kernel, Mesa 24 graphics stack, GNOME 46 desktop environment, and other goodies.

Last updated 2 hours ago