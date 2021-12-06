9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 5th, 2021

The sixty-second installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 5th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
Thank you!
Thank you so much everyone for being so awesome by liking and sharing and retweeting our posts, thank you for all your comments, tips, and suggestions, and thank you to all our new followers and donors. We are nearing 15K followers on Twitter and for me that’s the perfect Christmas gift!
This week was all about new distro releases. We’ve got Nitrux 1.7.1, 4MLinux 38.0, NixOS 21.11, EndeavourOS Atlantis, and last but not least a new Arch Linux ISO release, the first to be powered by the Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series.
On top of that, we got a major Blender release with dozens of goodies for 3D artists, new kernel patches for Ubuntu users, a new update for KDE Plasma fans, the apps roundup for Xfce users, a new app for Ubuntu gamers, and for application developers a new major Qt Creator IDE release.
You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for December 5th, 2021, below!
Website changes
This week being so slow in Linux news I had some time to beautify the website a bit and add/change a couple of things here and there. First of all, I finally managed to upgrade to the Pro version of the theme I’m using so I can have 100% control over it and give you the best content possible.
Second of all, I’ve added the site’s logo next to the site’s name at the top, I’ve changed the Follow Us social sharing icons (they look really pretty now), I’ve updated the fonts to the latest version, and I also did a few changes to the social share icons and headlines in posts, as well as some code improvements.
Hot news of the week
- KDE Plasma 5.23.4 update brings back the Touchpad applet, fixes more bugs
- 4MLinux 38.0 is out now with new apps, basic support for 32-bit apps, and a Games pack
- NixOS 21.11 “Porcupine” arrives with GNOME 41 and KDE Plasma on Wayland
- New Ubuntu Linux kernel security patches address six vulnerabilities
- Krita 5.0 is slated for release on Christmas and a new beta is out for public testing
- Xfce’s Apps Update for November 2021
- First Arch Linux ISO powered by Linux kernel 5.15 LTS is finally here
- Qt Creator 6 open-source IDE is now available for download
- Systemd-free Nitrux 1.7.1 arrives with Linux kernel 5.15 LTS and Maui Apps 2.1.0
- Blender 3.0 is out as a massive update with many new features and improvements
- EndeavourOS Atlantis distro is here with Linux kernel 5.15 LTS, PipeWire, and more
- GNOME’s Text Editor app to get recoloring support, revamped “Open” popover
- Gamebuntu app promises to make gaming on Ubuntu painless for newcomers
Linux distributions released this week
- Freespire 8.0
- Robolinux 12.12 Xfce
- Robolinux 12.12 Cinnamon
- Robolinux 12.12 MATE
- EndeavourOS Atlantis
- CentOS Stream 9
- Nitrux 1.7.1
- KDE neon 20211202
- Arch Linux 2021.12.01
- NixOS 21.11 KDE Plasma
- NixOS 21.11 GNOME
- ExLight 211130
- 4MLinux 38.0
- 4MServer 38.0
- 4MLinux 48.0 Core
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-17 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-17 (Clang)
- FreeCAD 0.19.3
- lighttpd 1.4.63
- Calibre 5.33.2
- Calamares 3.2.48
- Cinnamon 5.2.2
- Webmin 1.983
- Juju 2.9.21
- Blender 3.0
- xfsprogs 5.14.1
- snapd 2.53.4
- Rust 1.57.0
- Opera 82.0.4227.23
- FreeType 2.11.1
- Ventoy 1.0.62
- Qt Creator 6.0
- Mesa 21.3.1
- IceWM 2.9.1
- QCAD 3.27.0
- Qt 6.2.2
- IntelliJ IDEA 2021.3
- Linux kernel 5.15.6
- Linux kernel 5.10.83 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.163 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.219 LTS
- Htop 3.1.2
- CUPS 2.4.0
Coming up next week
- Firefox 95
- Tails 4.25
- GNOME 40.2
- New GNOME 40 point release
- New KDE Frameworks release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
