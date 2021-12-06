9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 5th, 2021

The sixty-second installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 5th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

This week was all about new distro releases. We’ve got Nitrux 1.7.1, 4MLinux 38.0, NixOS 21.11, EndeavourOS Atlantis, and last but not least a new Arch Linux ISO release, the first to be powered by the Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series.

On top of that, we got a major Blender release with dozens of goodies for 3D artists, new kernel patches for Ubuntu users, a new update for KDE Plasma fans, the apps roundup for Xfce users, a new app for Ubuntu gamers, and for application developers a new major Qt Creator IDE release.

You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for December 5th, 2021, below!

Website changes

This week being so slow in Linux news I had some time to beautify the website a bit and add/change a couple of things here and there. First of all, I finally managed to upgrade to the Pro version of the theme I’m using so I can have 100% control over it and give you the best content possible.

Second of all, I’ve added the site’s logo next to the site’s name at the top, I’ve changed the Follow Us social sharing icons (they look really pretty now), I’ve updated the fonts to the latest version, and I also did a few changes to the social share icons and headlines in posts, as well as some code improvements.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Firefox 95

Tails 4.25

GNOME 40.2

New GNOME 40 point release

New KDE Frameworks release

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

