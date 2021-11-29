9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 28th, 2021

The sixty-first installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on November 28th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

Thank you!

Thank you everyone for keep being an awesome FOSS community! Thank you for all your likes, retweets, comments, shares, suggestions, tips, and whatnot. A huge thank you also goes to all our new followers (we’re nearing 15K followers on Twitter) and to everyone who donated so far to keep 9to5Linux.com alive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week has been full of great releases, despite the fact that it was Thanksgiving week in the US. We managed to test drive the MX Linux 21 AHS edition, new Deepin Linux, Alpine Linux, Endless OS, IPFire, and Clonezilla Live versions, as well as to update our VirtualBox, LibreOffice, Tux Paint, and Proton installs.

On top of that, this week brought us a new Linux laptop from TUXEDO Computers targeted at business users. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for November 28th, 2021, below! Don’t forget to also check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

New KDE Plasma 5.23 point release

Arch Linux’s ISO release for December 2021

GNOME 41.2

New GNOME 40 point release

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

