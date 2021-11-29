9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 28th, 2021

The sixty-first installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on November 28th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
Thank you everyone for keep being an awesome FOSS community! Thank you for all your likes, retweets, comments, shares, suggestions, tips, and whatnot. A huge thank you also goes to all our new followers (we’re nearing 15K followers on Twitter) and to everyone who donated so far to keep 9to5Linux.com alive during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This week has been full of great releases, despite the fact that it was Thanksgiving week in the US. We managed to test drive the MX Linux 21 AHS edition, new Deepin Linux, Alpine Linux, Endless OS, IPFire, and Clonezilla Live versions, as well as to update our VirtualBox, LibreOffice, Tux Paint, and Proton installs.
On top of that, this week brought us a new Linux laptop from TUXEDO Computers targeted at business users. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for November 28th, 2021, below! Don’t forget to also check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.
Hot news of the week
- MX Linux 21 AHS edition is out now with Linux kernel 5.14 and newer graphics stack
- VirtualBox 6.1.30 arrives with initial support for Linux kernel 5.16
- Deepin Linux 20.3 is out as one of the first distros powered by Linux kernel 5.15 LTS
- Alpine Linux 3.15 is here with Linux 5.15 LTS, GNOME 41, and UEFI Secure Boot support
- Endless OS 4.0 arrives as a Long-Term Supported series based on Debian Bullseye
- Proton 6.3-8 brings support for more Windows games on Linux, DLSS, and BattlEye games
- LibreOffice 7.2.3 office suite is available with more than 100 bug fixes
- Clonezilla Live 2.8 disk cloning/imaging tool brings Linux kernel 5.14 and improvements
- TUXEDO InfinityBook S 17 Linux laptop unveiled with 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs, compact design
- Tux Paint 0.9.27 open-source drawing app for kids adds new ways to draw
- Latest IPFire Linux firewall distro release adds exFAT support and boosts IPS performance
Linux distributions released this week
- NuTyX 21.10.5
- NuTyX 21.10.5 KDE Plasma
- NuTyX 21.10.5 GNOME
- NuTyX 21.10.5 Xfce
- NuTyX 21.10.5 LXQt
- NuTyX 21.10.5 LXDE
- NuTyX 21.10.5 Enlightenment
- NuTyX 21.10.5 MATE
- Garuda Linux 211128 dr460nized BlackArch
- Garuda Linux 211128 dr460nized Gaming
- Garuda Linux 211128 KDE Barebones
- Garuda Linux 211128 GNOME
- Garuda Linux 211128 Xfce
- Garuda Linux 211128 LXQt
- Garuda Linux 211128 i3
- Garuda Linux 211128 bspwm
- Garuda Linux 211128 Sway
- Garuda Linux 211128 Wayfire
- Garuda Linux 211128 Qtile
- Garuda Linux 211128 dr460nized
- IPFire 2.27 Core Update 161
- EuroLinux 8.5
- Snal Linux 1.11
- Clonezilla Live 2.8.0-27
- Endless OS 4.0
- Alpine Linux 3.15
- TheSSS 38.0
- Bluestar Linux 5.15.4
- Deepin Linux 20.3
- MX Linux 21 AHS
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- DBeaver 21.3.0
- Cinnamon 5.2.1
- SQLite 3.37.0
- Usermin 1.832
- Webmin 1.982
- Tux Paint 0.9.27
- Linux kernel 5.10.82 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.162 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.218 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.256 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.291 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.4.293 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.15.5
- Drupal 9.2.10
- Proton 6.3-8
- Git 2.34.1
- Ruby 3.0.3
- IceWM 2.9.0
- Lollypop 1.4.24
- PHP 8.1.0
- Opera 81.0.4196.60
- MAME 0.238
- Wireshark 3.6.0
- VirtualBox 6.1.30
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-16 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-16 (Clang)
- Gnome Commander 1.12.3.1
- gscan2pdf 2.12.4
- VueScan 9.7.68
Coming up next week
- New KDE Plasma 5.23 point release
- Arch Linux’s ISO release for December 2021
- GNOME 41.2
- New GNOME 40 point release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
