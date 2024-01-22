9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 21st, 2024

The 171st installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on January 21st, 2024, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

This week we got some cool news and releases, starting with openSUSE’s announcement for the upcoming openSUSE Leap 16 release, a major Wine version for those who run Windows apps and games on Linux, and new security updates for XOrg Server and Xwayland.

GNOME users got a new GNOME 45 update, SparkyLinux kicked off 2024 with a new release, Calibre and VirtualBox dropped new releases, and Linus Torvalds announced the first Linux 6.8 RC for public testing. On top of that, I show you how to install the latest Linux 6.7 kernel on Ubuntu Linux.

Below you check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for January 21st, 2024.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Firefox 122

Linux Mint 21.3 EDGE

Ubuntu 23.04 EOL

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 12 hours ago