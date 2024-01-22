9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 21st, 2024

The 171st installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on January 21st, 2024, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.
This week we got some cool news and releases, starting with openSUSE’s announcement for the upcoming openSUSE Leap 16 release, a major Wine version for those who run Windows apps and games on Linux, and new security updates for XOrg Server and Xwayland.
GNOME users got a new GNOME 45 update, SparkyLinux kicked off 2024 with a new release, Calibre and VirtualBox dropped new releases, and Linus Torvalds announced the first Linux 6.8 RC for public testing. On top of that, I show you how to install the latest Linux 6.7 kernel on Ubuntu Linux.
Below you check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for January 21st, 2024.
Hot news of the week
- GNOME 45.3 enables users to share WPA3 (SAE) networks with a QR code
- openSUSE Leap 16 confirmed, will be based on SUSE’s new Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP)
- XOrg Server and Xwayland patched against multiple security vulnerabilities
- VirtualBox 7.0.14 lets you import and export VMs with NVMe storage controllers
- Wine 9.0 is out with an experimental Wayland graphics driver and more
- Calibre 7.4 open-source e-book manager adds support for Supernote A6X2 Nomad
- SparkyLinux 2024.01 adds MLVWM Macintosh-like WM and Calamares 3.3 Installer
- Linus Torvalds announces the first Linux kernel 6.8 Release Candidate
- Tutorial: How to install Linux kernel 6.7 on Ubuntu
Linux distributions released this week
- Linuxfx 11.4.4 KDE Plasma
- MX Linux 23.2 Xfce
- MX Linux 23.2 Xfce (AHS)
- MX Linux 23.2 KDE Plasma
- MX Linux 23.2 Fluxbox
- CachyOS 240121 KDE Plasma
- CachyOS 240121 GNOME
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 24.01.0 KDE Plasma
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 24.01.0 GNOME
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 24.01.0 Xfce
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 24.01.0 Cinnamon
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 24.01.0 Budgie
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 24.01.0 Enlightenment
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 24.01.0 MATE
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 24.01.0 LXQt
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 24.01.0 LXDE
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 24.01.0 Openbox
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 24.01.0 JWM
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 24.01.0 CDE
- EasyOS 6.0
- SparkyLinux 2024.01 KDE Plasma
- SparkyLinux 2024.01 Xfce
- SparkyLinux 2024.01 LXQt
- SparkyLinux 2024.01 MATE
- SparkyLinux 2024.01 MinimalGUI
- SparkyLinux 2024.01 MinimalCLI
- Pardus Linux 23.1 GNOME
- Pardus Linux 23.1 Xfce
- OpenMediaVault 7.0-20
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- Raspberry Pi Imager 1.8.5
- DBeaver 23.3.3
- ImageMagick 7.1.1-27 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.1-27 (Clang)
- Postfix 3.8.5
- VueScan 9.8.26
- Linux kernel 6.7.1
- Linux kernel 6.6.13 LTS
- Linux kernel 6.1.74 LTS
- Telegram Destkop 4.14.9
- Docker 25.0.0
- Calibre 7.4
- Snort 3.1.78.0
- GNU Emacs 29.2
- GTK 4.12.5
- Mir 2.16.2
- qBittorrent 4.6.3
- Chromium 120.0.6099.224
- Wine 9.0
- SeaMonkey 2.53.18.1
- VirtualBox 7.0.14
- QCAD 3.29.1
- PHP 8.3.2
- MySQL 8.3.0
- Xwayland 23.2.4
- Xorg Server 21.1.11
- Lutris 0.5.16
- Calamares 3.3.1
- SQLite 3.45.0
- Linux kernel 5.15.147 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.208 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.267 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.305 LTS
Coming up next week
- Firefox 122
- Linux Mint 21.3 EDGE
- Ubuntu 23.04 EOL
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
