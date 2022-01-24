9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 23rd, 2022

The sixty-nine installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on January 23rd, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

This week has been a bit slow in releases, but we did got a few gems, including a major Wine release for your Linux gaming, a new VirtualBox release for your virtualization needs, as well as a new Scribus release for your desktop publishing and page layout needs.

On the distro side of things, we got a new GeckoLinux ROLLING release for openSUSE Tumbleweed aficionados, a new Deepin Linux release for fans of this beautiful distro, and a new Ubuntu MATE release for the GPD Pocket 3 mini computer. Also, Ubuntu 21.04 reached end of life and EdeavourOS ARM now offers 64-bit installs for the Raspberry Pi 4.

On top of that, I take a look at the QPrompt teleprompter app for video editors and give Ubuntu users a heads up on a recently patched Linux kernel vulnerability. You can enjoy this and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for January 23rd, 2022, below!

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Linux kernel 5.17 RC2

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

