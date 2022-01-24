9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 23rd, 2022

The sixty-nine installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on January 23rd, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
Thank you!
Thank you everyone for keep being awesome, for posting comments, for sharing our stuff on social media, and for all the suggestions and tips. With your help, we’re growing as a community and that makes me very happy! I also want to welcome all our new followers to the 9to5Linux community.
This week has been a bit slow in releases, but we did got a few gems, including a major Wine release for your Linux gaming, a new VirtualBox release for your virtualization needs, as well as a new Scribus release for your desktop publishing and page layout needs.
On the distro side of things, we got a new GeckoLinux ROLLING release for openSUSE Tumbleweed aficionados, a new Deepin Linux release for fans of this beautiful distro, and a new Ubuntu MATE release for the GPD Pocket 3 mini computer. Also, Ubuntu 21.04 reached end of life and EdeavourOS ARM now offers 64-bit installs for the Raspberry Pi 4.
On top of that, I take a look at the QPrompt teleprompter app for video editors and give Ubuntu users a heads up on a recently patched Linux kernel vulnerability. You can enjoy this and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for January 23rd, 2022, below!
Hot news of the week
- GNOME 42 alpha desktop environment is now available for public testing
- Deepin 20.4 arrives with updated kernels, installer improvements, and more
- Wine 7.0 is finally here with support for new GPUs, multiple displays, and WoW64
- VirtualBox 6.1.32 fixes access to some USB devices on Linux hosts, improves Shared Clipboard
- GeckoLinux ROLLING now ships with Linux kernel 5.16, improved PipeWire configuration
- New Linux kernel vulnerability patched in all supported Ubuntu systems
- Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) reached end of life, upgrade to Ubuntu 21.10 now
- Flatpak App of the Week: QPrompt – Teleprompter software for video creators
- Ubuntu MATE 21.10 is now available for the GPD Pocket 3 mini computer
- You can now install 64-Bit EndeavourOS ARM on the Raspberry Pi 4
- Linus Torvalds announces first Linux 5.17 kernel Release Candidate
- Scribus 1.5.8 powerful desktop publishing app brings more improvements
Linux distributions released this week
- openmamba 20220123
- Artix Linux 20220121 KDE Plasma
- Artix Linux 20220121 Xfce
- Artix Linux 20220121 LXQt
- Artix Linux 20220121 LXDE
- Artix Linux 20220121 MATE
- ArchLabs Linux 2022.01.18
- GeckoLinux ROLLING 999.220115.0 KDE Plasma
- GeckoLinux ROLLING 999.220115.0 GNOME
- GeckoLinux ROLLING 999.220115.0 Xfce
- GeckoLinux ROLLING 999.220115.0 Cinnamon
- GeckoLinux ROLLING 999.220115.0 Budgie
- GeckoLinux ROLLING 999.220115.0 LXQt
- GeckoLinux ROLLING 999.220115.0 MATE
- GeckoLinux ROLLING 999.220115.0 Pantheon
- GeckoLinux ROLLING 999.220115.0 BareBones
- Deepin 20.4
- Absolute Linux 20220117
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- Scribus 1.5.8
- DBeaver 21.3.3
- Giada 0.20.0
- phpMyAdmin 5.1.2
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-20 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-20 (Clang)
- Calibre 5.35
- Opera 83.0.4254.19
- Rust 1.58.1
- Drupal 9.3.3
- OpenLDAP 2.6.1
- Joomla! 4.0.6
- Gnumeric 1.12.51
- Linux kernel 5.16.2
- Linux kernel 5.15.16 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.93 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.173 LTS
- Chromium 97.0.4692.99
- Mozilla Firefox 96.0.2
- IceWM 2.9.5
- Samba 4.15.4
- Telegram Desktop 3.4.8
- lighttpd 1.4.64
- BIND 9.16.25
- Qt Creator 6.0.2
- AMDVLK 2022.Q1.1 (RPM)
- AMDVLK 2022.Q1.1 (DEB)
- PHP 8.1.2
- KiCad 6.0.1
- VirtualBox 6.1.32
- Wine 7.0
- Flatpak 1.12.4
- systemd 250.3
- Calamares 3.2.50
- Snapcraft 6.0.2
- MySQL Community 8.0.28
Coming up next week
- Linux kernel 5.17 RC2
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
Last updated 10 hours ago