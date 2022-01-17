9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 16th, 2022

The sixty-eight installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on January 16th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

This week has been really great for Linux news and releases. We kicked off with a new major Firefox release, pre-orders of the PinePhone Pro Linux smartphone for everyone, and a new GNU Linux-libre kernel for those who want to build a 100% free computer without any proprietary code or drivers.

We also got a new major FFmpeg release with lots of goodies for all your multimedia creation, a new major NetworkManager release with great stuff for all your networking needs, and a new major release of the SystemRescue live Linux system for all your system rescue and recovery needs.

On top of that, I take a look at some of the GTK4 apps in the upcoming GNOME 42 desktop environment, show you how to install the latest and greatest Linux 5.16 kernel in Ubuntu and Linux Mint, and showcase you a new project that promises to let you fully customize your Ubuntu Desktop experience.

This week also brought some interesting news for Ubuntu users waiting for the next LTS release, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish). You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for January 16th, 2022, below!

Website changes: improved mobile navigation

This week, with the feedback received from a few of my regular readers, I managed to improve the website for mobile phones. The changes were made to the header of the website that contains the logo, search, and menu.

I made the header smaller so it won’t occupy a large part of the screen on certain devices and made it compatible with more screens, especially those with lower resolution to everyone can see the website correctly.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Ubuntu 21.04 EOL

Linux kernel 5.17 RC

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

