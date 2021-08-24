Educational Distro Escuelas Linux 7.1 Comes with Linux Kernel 5.11, Updated Apps

The developers of the Escuelas Linux distribution inform 9to5Linux today about the general availability of the first point release in the 7.x series of this education-oriented Linux OS, Escuelas Linux 7.1.

Escuelas Linux 7.1 comes only one and a half months after the major Escuelas Linux 7.0 release and introduces a newer kernel, Linux 5.11, from the upcoming Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS (Focal Fossa) point release. Of course, Escuelas Linux 7.1 is still derived from Bodhi Linux 6.0 and uses the latest Moksha (version 0.3.3-13) graphical desktop environment.

Updated educational apps in Escuelas Linux 7.1 include Blender 2.93.3 3D modeling software, eXe Learning 2.6 software for creating educational interactive web content, GeoGebra 5.0.650 interactive geometry, algebra, statistics and calculus application, Inkscape 1.1.1 vector graphics editor, LiveCode 9.6.3 and Scratch Desktop 3.25 IDEs, LibreOffice 7.2 office suite, and Veyon 4.5.6 computer monitoring and classroom management tool.

On top of that, users will be able to find other updated apps for general use, such as the Audacity 3.0.2 audio editor, Balena Etcher 1.5.121 utility for writing ISO images to USB sticks, GIMP 2.10.24 image editor, Kdenlive 21.04 video editor, Mintstick 1.4-6 tool for formating USB disks, Mixxx 2.3 DJ software, Mozilla Firefox 91 and Chromium/Google Chrome 92 web browsers, VLC 3.0.16 media player, and Zoom 5.7 video conferencing app.

Escuelas Linux 7.1 looks like a worthy update and you can download it right now from the official download page for 64-bit computers. If you’re already using the Escuelas Linux 7.0 release, you only need to download the upgrade package. As usual, this release is available in both English and Spanish languages. If you want to install Escuelas Linux on 32-bit computers, you can download the Escuelas Linux 6.15 release instead.

Last updated 15 hours ago