9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 19th, 2023

The 125th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on February 19th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.
This has been a great week with great news, starting with the release of the KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment and the Linux 6.2 kernel, and continuing with the launch of the Firefox 110 web browser and the announcement of the real-time Ubuntu kernel.
On top of that, I tell you all about the default Linux kernels of the upcoming Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS and Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” releases, and also share news about some of the latest Open Source software and distro releases.
Below, you can read the hottest news of the week and access all distro and package downloads available in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for the week ending on February 19th, 2023.
Hot news of the week
- KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop is out with a new Welcome App, window tiling, and more
- Canonical announces general availability of real-time Ubuntu kernel
- Mozilla Firefox 110 is now available for download with a Linux performance boost
- KaOS Linux 2023.02 arrives with KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS and Linux kernel 6.1 LTS
- Parrot Security OS 5.2 is out with Linux kernel 6.0, better Raspberry Pi support
- Ardour 7.3 open-source DAW is here with VST3 multi-bus support, searchable preferences
- Kubuntu Focus NX Mini Linux PC Gen2 ships with 12th Gen Intel CPU, Wi-Fi 6E
- Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is now powered by Linux kernel 5.19 from Ubuntu 22.10
- Clonezilla Live 3.0.3 disk cloning tool adds support for multiple LUKS devices, Linux 6.1 LTS
- Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” will ship with Linux kernel 6.1 LTS
- Linux kernel 6.2 is officially released and available for download now
- GNU Linux-libre 6.2 kernel is here as a 100% free kernel for software freedom lovers
Linux distributions released this week
- Bluestar Linux 6.1.12
- EasyOS 4.99
- Tails 5.10
- KaOS 2023.02
- Vanilla OS 22.10-r7.5
- KDE neon 20230214
- GnoppixNG 23.2.15
- Manjaro Linux 22.0.3 Xfce
- Manjaro Linux 22.0.3 GNOME
- Manjaro Linux 22.0.3 KDE Plasma
- Freespire 9 GNOME
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- cURL 7.88.1
- AMDVLK 2023.Q1.2 (RPM)
- AMDVLK 2023.Q1.2 (DEB)
- Linux kernel 6.2
- DBeaver 22.3.5
- Joomla! 4.2.8
- Calibre 6.13
- FileZilla 3.63.1
- MariaDB 10.11.2
- Chromium 110.0.5481.100
- Telegram Desktop 4.6.3
- PipeWire 0.3.66
- Tor Browser 12.0.3
- Mozilla Thunderbird 102.8.0
- ClamAV 1.0.1
- Linux kernel 5.10.168 LTS
- systemd 253
- BIND 9.18.12
- cURL 7.88.0
- Linux kernel 6.1.12 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.15.94 LTS
- Git 2.39.2
- Mozilla Firefox 110.0
- PHP 8.2.3
- OpenLDAP 2.6.4
- KiCad 7.0.0
Coming up next week
- GNOME 44 beta
- First KDE Plasma 5.27 point release
- Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
