9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 19th, 2023

The 125th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on February 19th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.

This has been a great week with great news, starting with the release of the KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment and the Linux 6.2 kernel, and continuing with the launch of the Firefox 110 web browser and the announcement of the real-time Ubuntu kernel.

On top of that, I tell you all about the default Linux kernels of the upcoming Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS and Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” releases, and also share news about some of the latest Open Source software and distro releases.

Below, you can read the hottest news of the week and access all distro and package downloads available in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for the week ending on February 19th, 2023.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

GNOME 44 beta

First KDE Plasma 5.27 point release

Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

