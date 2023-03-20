9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 19th, 2023

The 129th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on March 19th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.
This week was a bit slow in Linux news and release, but we still got a new Firefox update, new digiKam and KDE Plasma updates, a new Transmission 4.0 bugfix release, as well as a new Kali Linux release celebrating the project’s 10th anniversary with lots of goodies.
On top of that, I show you the major changes in the GNOME 44 desktop environment on Fedora Linux 38 and inform gamers about the latest Steam Deck software update. Check out the hottest news of this week and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for March 19th, 2023, below.
Hot news of the week
- digiKam 7.10 photo management app adds support for new cameras and bug fixes
- Firefox 111 web browser is now available for download with various changes
- Kali Linux celebrates 10th anniversary with first 2023 release and new Kali Purple flavor
- First Look at the GNOME 44 desktop environment on Fedora Linux 38
- Fedora Linux 38 Beta arrives with Linux kernel 6.2, GNOME 44, and more
- KDE Plasma 5.27.3 enables Night Light on ARM devices that don’t support Gamma LUTs
- Transmission 4.0.2 limits in-kernel file copying to 2GB blocks at a time and fixes bugs
- Steam Deck now lets you transfer games from PC over your home network
- System76’s Meerkat mini Linux PC now ships with 12th Gen Intel Core i CPUs
- Arch Linux-based SystemRescue 10 arrives with Linux kernel 6.1 LTS, new packages
Linux distributions released this week
- SystemRescue 10.00
- EasyOS 5.1
- XeroLinux 2023.03
- Manjaro Linux 22.0.5 KDE Plasma
- Manjaro Linux 22.0.5 GNOME
- Manjaro Linux 22.0.5 Xfce
- Snal Linux 1.26
- siduction 22.1.2 KDE Plasma
- siduction 22.1.2 Xfce
- siduction 22.1.2 LXQt
- siduction 22.1.2 Xorg
- Qubes OS 4.1.2
- Regata OS 22.1.3
- Kali Linux 2023.1
- Zevenet Community Edition 5.13.1
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- Tor Browser 12.0.4
- XZ Utils 5.4.2
- LLVM 16.0.0
- Linux kernel 6.2.7
- Linux kernel 6.1.20 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.15.103 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.175 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.237 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.278 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.310 LTS
- Giada 0.24.0
- Flatpak 1.14.4
- Cinnamon 5.6.8
- AMDVLK 2023.Q1.3
- Calibre 6.14.1
- Qt 6.4.3
- OpenSSH 9.3p1
- Sigil 1.9.30
- Transmission 4.0.2
- Mozilla Thunderbird 102.9.0
- BIND 9.18.13
- Apache Eclipse 4.27
- PHP 8.2.4
- CMake 3.26.0
- OpenSSL 3.1.0
- GTK 4.10.1
- Git 2.40.0
- rpm 4.18.1
- nftables 1.0.7
- IceWM 3.3.2
- Mozilla Firefox 111.0
Coming up next week
- GNOME 44
- New GNOME 43 point release
- New GNOME 42 point release and end of life
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
