9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 19th, 2023

The 129th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on March 19th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.

This week was a bit slow in Linux news and release, but we still got a new Firefox update, new digiKam and KDE Plasma updates, a new Transmission 4.0 bugfix release, as well as a new Kali Linux release celebrating the project’s 10th anniversary with lots of goodies.

On top of that, I show you the major changes in the GNOME 44 desktop environment on Fedora Linux 38 and inform gamers about the latest Steam Deck software update. Check out the hottest news of this week and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for March 19th, 2023, below.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

GNOME 44

New GNOME 43 point release

New GNOME 42 point release and end of life

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

