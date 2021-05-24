9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 23rd, 2021

The thirty-fourth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 23rd, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we saw some interesting things along the way, such as the launch of two new Linux-powered laptops from TUXEDO Computers and Entroware. We also saw the end of life of the Linux 5.11 kernel series, so make sure you upgrade to Linux kernel 5.12 or an LTS series soon.
On top of that, this week brought us new releases of the openSUSE Tumbleweed-based GeckoLinux, MX Linux-based AV Linux multimedia production distro, Debian-based antiX Linux, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for May 23rd, 2021, below!
Hot news of the week
- GeckoLinux ROLLING switches to Btrfs by default and offers a GNOME 40.1 flavor
- Canonical outs new Linux kernel Live Patch for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS users
- TUXEDO Computers launches all new TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Linux laptop with a 3K display
- Entroware unveils all new Proteus Linux laptop powered by Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 arrives with improved edge computing capabilities
- Linux kernel 5.11 reaches end of life and users are urged to upgrade to Linux kernel 5.12
- Ardour 6.7 open-source DAW arrives with dedicated “Recorder” tab/window and many improvements
- Systemd-free antiX 19.4 distro is out with more installer options and latest IceWM
- AV Linux multimedia production distro has a new major release with many improvements
Linux distributions released this week
- AVLinux 2021.05.22 Xfce
- AVLinux 2021.05.22 Openbox
- antiX 19.4 Full
- antiX 19.4 Base
- antiX 19.4 Core
- antiX 19.4 Net
- ExTiX Deepin 21.5-2 Build 210520
- Robolinux 12.05 Xfce
- Robolinux 12.05 Cinnamon
- Robolinux 12.05 MATE
- Manjaro Linux 21.0.5 Xfce
- Manjaro Linux 21.0.5 KDE Plasma
- Manjaro Linux 21.0.5 GNOME
- GeckoLinux Rolling 999.210519.0 KDE Plasma
- GeckoLinux Rolling 999.210519.0 GNOME
- GeckoLinux Rolling 999.210519.0 Xfce
- GeckoLinux Rolling 999.210519.0 LXQt
- GeckoLinux Rolling 999.210519.0 Cinnamon
- GeckoLinux Rolling 999.210519.0 MATE
- GeckoLinux Rolling 999.210519.0 Budgie
- GeckoLinux Rolling 999.210519.0 Pantheon
- GeckoLinux Rolling 999.210519.0 Barebones
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- Linux kernel 5.12.6
- Linux kernel 5.10.39 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.121 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.191 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.233 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.269 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.4.269 LTS
- Firebird 4.0.0
- MariaDB 10.6.1
- Snort 3.1.5.0
- Links 2.23
- Calibre 5.18.0
- Perl 5.35.0
- exfatprogs 1.1.2
- Mesa 21.1.1
- BIND 9.16.16
- snapd 2.50.1
- Linux kernel 5.11.22
- Rust 1.52.1
- ImageMagick 7.0.11-13 GCC
- ImageMagick 7.0.11-13 Clang
- NVIDIA 465.31
- Mozilla Thunderbird 78.10.2
Coming up next week
- openSUSE Leap 15.3
- Fedora Linux 32 EOL
- … and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
