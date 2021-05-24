9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 23rd, 2021

The thirty-fourth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 23rd, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we saw some interesting things along the way, such as the launch of two new Linux-powered laptops from TUXEDO Computers and Entroware. We also saw the end of life of the Linux 5.11 kernel series, so make sure you upgrade to Linux kernel 5.12 or an LTS series soon.

On top of that, this week brought us new releases of the openSUSE Tumbleweed-based GeckoLinux, MX Linux-based AV Linux multimedia production distro, Debian-based antiX Linux, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for May 23rd, 2021, below!

