9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 2nd, 2022

This has been a great week for Linux news and releases as Linux 6.0 is finally here and it’s coming soon to our distros, new 4K Linux laptops are on their way, KDE’s Plasma Mobile Gear advances tablet support, and Raspberry Pi fans got a new Raspberry Pi OS update.
On top of that, early adopters got their hands on the development versions of Ubuntu 22.10 and Linux Lite 6.2, and I share details about the latest Xfce app updates and upcoming Xfce 4.18 desktop environment, and the upcoming Linux Mint 21.1 release, both due out this Christmas.
Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for October 2nd, 2022.
Hot news of the week
- Raspberry Pi OS has a new release to improve detection of Bluetooth HID devices
- Shotcut 22.09 video editor adds initial support for WebP animations, new video filters
- Plasma Mobile Gear 22.09 is out for your phone and tablet with a new default homescreen
- Star Labs shares more details on its upcoming StarFighter 4K Linux laptop
- System76’s Oryx Pro Linux laptop gets a 4K OLED display and DDR5 RAM
- Security-oriented distro Parrot 5.1 arrives with AnonSurf 4, Linux kernel 5.18, and more
- Ubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu) Beta is out for public testing with GNOME 43, Linux kernel 5.19
- Linux Mint 21.1 “Vera” to arrive on Christmas with improved Driver Manager, new ISO verifier
- Linux Lite 6.2 is slated for release on November 1st, based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
- Xfce’s Apps Update for September 2022: Plugin updates and more work towards Xfce 4.18
- Linux kernel 6.0 is officially out with new features and better hardware support
Linux distributions released this week
- Arch Linux 2022.10.01
- Nitrux 2.4.1
- ArcoLinuxL 22.10.02
- ArcoLinuxS 22.10.02
- ArcoLinuxD 22.10.02
- TheSSS 40.1
- KDE neon 20220929
- Linuxfx 11.2.22.04.3 (Win11 Theme)
- Linuxfx 11.2.22.04.3 (Win10 Theme)
- Bluestar Linux 5.19.11
- SpiralLinux 11.220925 KDE Plasma
- SpiralLinux 11.220925 GNOME
- SpiralLinux 11.220925 Xfce
- SpiralLinux 11.220925 Budgie
- SpiralLinux 11.220925 Cinnamon
- SpiralLinux 11.220925 MATE
- SpiralLinux 11.220925 LXQt
- OSGeoLive 15.0
- CRUX 3.7
- Raspberry Pi OS 2022-09-22
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- OBS Studio 28.0.3
- systemd 251.5
- Telegram Desktop 4.2.4
- XZ Utils 5.2.7
- Chromium 106.0.5249.91
- Calibre 6.6.1
- PipeWire 0.3.59
- Joomla! 4.2.3
- AMDVLK 2022.Q3.5 (GCC)
- AMDVLK 2022.Q3.5 (DEB)
- SQLite 3.39.4
- Qt 6.4.0
- Nuspell 5.1.2
- SeaMonkey 2.53.14
- PHP 8.1.11
- Telegram Desktop 4.2.3
- snapd 2.57.4
- Mozilla Thunderbird 102.3.1
- VueScan 9.7.93
- Linux kernel 5.19.12
- Linux kernel 5.15.71 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.146 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.215 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.260 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.295 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.330 LTS
- MAME 0.248
- Chromium 106.0.5249.61
- GNU Bash 5.2
- Snort 3.1.42.0
Coming up next week
- New KDE Frameworks release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
