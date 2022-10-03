9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 2nd, 2022

The 105th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 2nd, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with things here.

This has been a great week for Linux news and releases as Linux 6.0 is finally here and it’s coming soon to our distros, new 4K Linux laptops are on their way, KDE’s Plasma Mobile Gear advances tablet support, and Raspberry Pi fans got a new Raspberry Pi OS update.

On top of that, early adopters got their hands on the development versions of Ubuntu 22.10 and Linux Lite 6.2, and I share details about the latest Xfce app updates and upcoming Xfce 4.18 desktop environment, and the upcoming Linux Mint 21.1 release, both due out this Christmas.

Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for October 2nd, 2022.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

New KDE Frameworks release

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

