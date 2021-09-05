9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 5th, 2021

The forty-ninth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on September 5th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

Thank you!

Thank you everyone for all the love you showed for 9to5Linux during this week. Thank you for your likes, shares, retweets, tips, suggestions, and last but not least for all the follows. We are nearing 12K followers on Twitter and I couldn’t be more happier. Finally, a big thank you goes to everyone who donated so far!

This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but very interesting. We got a new GNU Linux-libre kernel for free software purists, an upgraded Linux laptop from System76, a new Armbian release for your ARM devices, and a lot of goodies for fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment, both on mobile and desktop.

On top of that, we got new major releases of the Nitrux and Linux Lite distributions worth of installing on your personal computers, as well as many updated packages. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for September 5th, 2021, below!

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Mozilla Firefox 92

Tails 4.22

New KDE Frameworks monthly release

First Linux kernel 5.15 release candidate

…and hopefully many exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 20 seconds ago