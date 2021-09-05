9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 5th, 2021

The forty-ninth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on September 5th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but very interesting. We got a new GNU Linux-libre kernel for free software purists, an upgraded Linux laptop from System76, a new Armbian release for your ARM devices, and a lot of goodies for fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment, both on mobile and desktop.
On top of that, we got new major releases of the Nitrux and Linux Lite distributions worth of installing on your personal computers, as well as many updated packages. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for September 5th, 2021, below!
Hot news of the week
- Ubuntu 22.04 LTS “JJ” is slated for release on April 21st, 2022
- GNU Linux-Libre 5.14 kernel arrives for those seeking 100% freedom for their PCs
- Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 5.6 is out with ‘Pay What You Want’ download model
- KDE Plasma 5.22.5 arrives as the last update in the series with more bug fixes
- System76’s AMD-only “Pangolin” Linux laptop gets 4th Gen AMD Ryzen mobile CPUs
- Armbian 21.08 is here with Xfce, Cinnamon, and Budgie desktop flavors, Debian Bullseye builds
- Plasma Mobile Gear 21.08 improves the Clock, Weather, Kasts, and Spacebar apps
- Nitrux 1.6 is here as one of the first distros to ship with Linux kernel 5.14, latest KDE goodies
- KDE Gear 21.08 gets first point release with bug fixes for Dolphin, Elisa, and Spectacle
- MX Linux 21 distro gets a second beta release with updated installer and live boot menus
Linux distributions released this week
- Snal Linux 1.8
- OpenWRT 21.02
- Manjaro Linux 21.1.2 Xfce
- Manjaro Linux 21.1.2 KDE Plasma
- Manjaro Linux 21.1.2 GNOME
- KDE neon 20210902
- Arch Linux 2021.09.01
- Nitrux 1.6.0
- openmamba GNU/Linux 20210828
- Obarun 2021.09.01
- Linux Lite 5.6
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-6 GCC
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-6 Clang
- snapd 2.52
- GNU Gzip 1.11
- Linux kernel 5.14.1
- Linux kernel 5.13.14
- Linux kernel 5.10.62 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.144 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.206 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.246 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.282 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.4.283 LTS
- Telegram Desktop 3.0.1
- Blender 2.93.4
- Qt 6.1.3
- Chromium 93.0.4577.63
- Flatpak 1.10.3
- Python 3.9.7
- NTFS-3G 2021.8.22
- MKVToolnix 61.0.0
- Juju 2.9.12
- DBeaver 21.2.0
Coming up next week
- Mozilla Firefox 92
- Tails 4.22
- New KDE Frameworks monthly release
- First Linux kernel 5.15 release candidate
- …and hopefully many exciting Linux news and releases!
