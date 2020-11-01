Nitrux 1.3.4 Switches to KDE Plasma 5.20 Desktop, Offers Support for Linux Kernel 5.9

Uri Herrera just announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 1.3.4, a new maintenance update to this KDE-based, desktop-oriented GNU/Linux distribution for the masses.

But Nitrux 1.3.4 isn’t your regular monthly update, as the development team decided to jump ship and finally ditch the KDE Plasma 5.19 desktop environment series used in the last few releases for the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 5.20 series.

The newest point release, KDE Plasma 5.20.2, is included in this release by default, and it’s been boosted with a new HUD functionality called plasma-hud, which lets users search through an application’s app menu, but only if the respective apps expose their menubar to the Global Menu plasmoid.

I would say that Nitrux is now competing with KDE neon and various other rolling-release distributions that offers the latest KDE Plasma desktop environment soon after its release, such as Arch Linux or openSUSE Tumbleweed.

In addition to the massive amount of features that the KDE Plasma 5.20 desktop brings, the Nitrux 1.3.4 release is also the first to start offering the latest and greatest Linux 5.9 kernel series. While the default kernel is still based on the long-term supported Linux 5.4 series, users will be able to install Linux 5.9.1 from the repositories.

That’s another great move from the Nitrux team! I think diversity is the key to success these days, and Nitrux is on its way to becoming a great GNU/Linux distribution for the masses, and especially for those who love the Plasma desktop environment on an Ubuntu base.

Of course, Nitrux 1.3.4 also comes with the latest and greatest software releases, starting with the KDE Frameworks 5.75.0 and KDE Applications 20.08.2 software suites, both built against Qt 5.15.1, and continuing with the Firefox 82.0.2 web browser, LibreOffice 7.0.3 office suite, and GIMP 2.10.22 image editor.

Among other changes, this release comes with the standard Calamares installer instead of the QML version to address a compilation issue that will be fixed in the next release, and updates some repository URLs the distro uses to point to mirrors and not overload the upstream Ubuntu servers.

Existing Nitrux 1.3.3 users will be able to update to version 1.3.4 just by making sure they have all the latest updates installed. For new installations, you can download Nitrux 1.3.4 right now from the official website or using the direct download link below. Have fun using Nitrux!

