9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 5th, 2023

The 123rd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on February 5th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.

Thank you!

Thank you everyone for supporting us this week with your comments, likes, shares, suggestions, tips, and whatnot. I hope everyone had a fun weekend at FOSDEM 2023 in Brussels.

This week brought us a lot of goodies, starting with the release date and codename of the upcoming Linux Mint 21.2 release, a new major LibreOffice office suite release, and continuing with more details on System76’s Rust-based COSMIC desktop environment and the progress to porting Xfce to Wayland.

KDE fans got two new releases of Plasma Mobile and KDE Gear suites and Xfce fans got their monthly roundup of app updates. There’s also great news for Linux gamers with new Steam Client and Proton releases that bring support for more games, controllers, etc.

Below, you can read the hottest news of the week and access all distro and software downloads available in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for February 5th, 2023.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

New KDE Frameworks release

New GNOME 43 point release

GNOME 44 beta

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 8 hours ago