9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 5th, 2023

The 123rd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on February 5th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.
This week brought us a lot of goodies, starting with the release date and codename of the upcoming Linux Mint 21.2 release, a new major LibreOffice office suite release, and continuing with more details on System76’s Rust-based COSMIC desktop environment and the progress to porting Xfce to Wayland.
KDE fans got two new releases of Plasma Mobile and KDE Gear suites and Xfce fans got their monthly roundup of app updates. There’s also great news for Linux gamers with new Steam Client and Proton releases that bring support for more games, controllers, etc.
Below, you can read the hottest news of the week and access all distro and software downloads available in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for February 5th, 2023.
Hot news of the week
- KDE Outs Plasma Mobile 23.01 to improve gesture navigation, lockscreen, and apps
- Escuelas Linux 8.0 educational distro celebrates 25 years of promoting FOSS
- Linux Mint 21.2 “Victoria” is slated for release on June 2023, here’s what to expect
- elementary OS 7 “Horus” launches based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
- System76 shares more details on its Rust-based COSMIC desktop environment
- Xfce 4.20 desktop environment will finally bring Wayland support
- Latest Steam Client update enables new Big Picture mode by default, adds Linux fixes
- Xfce’s Apps Update for January 2023: new releases of Thunar, Xfce Panel, and Whisker Menu
- KDE Gear 22.12.2 is out with improvements to Dolphin, Elisa, and Spectacle
- LibreOffice 7.5 open-source office suite is officially released
- New Slax releases make persistent changes up to 10 times faster with DynFileFS
- OBS Studio 29.0.1 is out to fix Linux crash on Wayland, X11 capture issue
- Proton 7.0-6 is here with support for UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection
Linux distributions released this week
- ArchLabs 2023.02.05
- 4MLinux 41.1
- 4MServer 41.1
- SparkyLinux 6.6 Xfce
- SparkyLinux 6.6 KDE Plasma
- SparkyLinux 6.6 LXQt
- SparkyLinux 6.6 MinimalGUI
- SparkyLinux 6.6 MinimalCLI
- Manjaro Linux 22.0.2 Xfce
- Manjaro Linux 22.0.2 GNOME
- Manjaro Linux 22.0.2 KDE Plasma
- KDE neon 20230202
- Slax 15.0.1
- Slax 11.6.0
- ArcoLinuxL 23.02.02
- ArcoLinuxD 23.02.02
- ArcoLinuxS 23.02.02
- Arch Linux 2023.02.01
- Gnoppix Linux 23.2
- openmamba GNU/Linux 20230201
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-61 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-61 (Clang)
- OpenTTD 13.0
- MythTV 33.1
- SABnzbd 3.7.2
- DBeaver 22.3.4
- Htop 3.2.2
- Privoxy 3.0.34
- VueScan 9.7.98
- OBS Studio 29.0.2
- Telegram Desktop 4.6.0
- Proton 7.0-6
- TigerVNC 1.13.0
- Calibre 6.12
- OpenSSH Portable 9.2p1
- e2fsprogs 1.46.6
- LibreOffice 7.5.0
- Docker 23.0.0
- GNU C Library 2.37
- OpenSSL 3.0.7
- PHP 8.2.2
- Linux kernel 6.1.9
- Linux kernel 5.15.91 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.166 LTS
- Mozilla Thunderbird 102.7.1
- AMDVLK 2023.Q1.1 (RPM)
- AMDVLK 2023.Q1.1 (DEB)
- Mozilla Firefox 109.0.1
- KiCad 6.0.11
Coming up next week
- New KDE Frameworks release
- New GNOME 43 point release
- GNOME 44 beta
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
