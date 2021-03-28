9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 28th, 2021

The twenty-sixth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is out, for the week ending on March 28th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
This has been a great week for Linux releases! We saw the launch of the GNOME 40 desktop environment, Debian GNU/Linux 10.9 “Buster” updated installation and live media, a new open-source Vulkan drive for ARM Mali GPUs, and a new Raspberry Pi OS powered by Linux kernel 5.10 LTS.
On top of that, this week brought us a new releases of the Manjaro Linux, Porteus Kiosk, KaOS Linux, and Tails distributions, Mozilla Firefox web browser, Krita digital painting software, as well as qBittorrent torrent client. You can enjoy these and much more in the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup for March 28th, 2021, below!
Hot news of the week
- Mozilla Firefox 87 arrives with various new features and privacy improvements
- Gentoo-Based Porteus Kiosk 5.2 is powered by Linux kernel 5.10 LTS
- KDE Applications open-source software stack gets rebranded as KDE Gear
- Tails 4.17 anonymous OS is out with automatic file system repair during boot
- Fedora Linux 34 Beta is here with GNOME 40, Btrfs transparent compression, and Linux kernel 5.11
- Firefox 88 Beta promises smooth pinch-zooming support for Linux on Wayland, AVIF by default
- Manjaro Linux 21.0 “Ornara” arrives with Linux kernel 5.10 LTS, KDE Plasma 5.21, and Pamac 10
- GNOME 3.38.5 update adds support for handling monitor changes during screencasts
- PinePhone Beta Limited Edition is now on sale with Manjaro Linux and KDE Plasma Mobile
- Krita 4.4.3 brings stability and performance improvements, bug fixes
- Canonical releases a new Ubuntu Linux kernel security update to fix six flaws
- GNOME 40 desktop environment is officially out with revamped design and many new features
- qBittorrent 4.3.4 drops support for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and adds sub-sorting support in the Transfer List
- KaOS Linux 2021.03 releases with KDE Plasma 5.21, Linux kernel 5.11, and new apps
- Canonical, Collabora, and Nextcloud deliver work from home solution to Raspberry Pi users
- Collabora announces PanVk as their open-source Vulkan driver for ARM Mali GPUs
- Raspberry Pi OS is now powered by Linux kernel 5.10 LTS and offers better Raspberry Pi 400 support
- ‘Just Perfection’ GNOME Shell extension now lets you customize your GNOME 40 desktop
- Debian GNU/Linux 10.9 “Buster” arrives with 30 security updates and GRUB2 patches
Linux distributions released this week
- 4MLinux 36.0
- 4MLinux 36.0 Core
- Debian Edu (Skolelinux) 10.9.0
- Debian GNU/Linux 10.9 Live KDE Plasma
- Debian GNU/Linux 10.9 Live GNOME
- Debian GNU/Linux 10.9 Live Xfce
- Debian GNU/Linux 10.9 Live Cinnamon
- Debian GNU/Linux 10.9 Live MATE
- Debian GNU/Linux 10.9 Live LXQt
- Debian GNU/Linux 10.9 Live LXDE
- Debian GNU/Linux 10.9 Live Standard
- IPFire 2.25 Core Update 155
- Raspberry Pi OS 2021-03-04
- Alpine Linux 3.13.3
- KDE neon 20210325
- Septor Linux 2021.2
- KaOS 2021.03
- Manjaro Linux 21.0 Xfce
- Manjaro Linux 21.0 KDE Plasma
- Manjaro Linux 21.0 GNOME
- Tails 4.17
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- Ventoy 1.0.39
- Tor Browser 10.0.15
- MediaInfo 21.03
- Git 2.31.1
- GNOME Commander 1.12.0
- WebKitGTK 2.32.0
- snapd 2.49.2
- Calibre 5.14
- Juju 2.8.10
- OpenSSL 1.1.1k
- GNU Emacs 27.2
- Rust 1.51.0
- Linux kernel 5.11.10
- Linux kernel 5.10.26 LTS
- Samba 4.14.2
- Mesa 21.0.1
- Mozilla Thunderbird 78.9.0
- youtube-dl 2021.03.25
- fwupd 1.5.8
- qBittorrent 4.3.4.1
- Mir 2.3.3
- systemd 247.6
- Linux kernel 5.4.108 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.183 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.227 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.263 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.4.263 LTS
- Apache SpamAssassin 3.4.5
- Opera 75.0.3969.93
- Krita 4.4.3
- CMake 3.20.0
- Mozilla Firefox 87.0
- digiKam 7.2.0
- Qt Creator 4.14.2
- DBeaver 21.0.1
- man-pages 5.11
Coming up next week
- KDE Plasma 5.18.7 LTS
- Arch Linux ISO release for April 2021
- … and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
