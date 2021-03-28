9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 28th, 2021

The twenty-sixth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is out, for the week ending on March 28th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

Thank you!

Thank you everyone for the love you showed this week on social media and here on 9to5Linux.com. A huge THANK YOU to everyone who donated so far to help me keep this Linux news website alive during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those of you who want to donate can do it here (any amount is welcome).

This has been a great week for Linux releases! We saw the launch of the GNOME 40 desktop environment, Debian GNU/Linux 10.9 “Buster” updated installation and live media, a new open-source Vulkan drive for ARM Mali GPUs, and a new Raspberry Pi OS powered by Linux kernel 5.10 LTS.

On top of that, this week brought us a new releases of the Manjaro Linux, Porteus Kiosk, KaOS Linux, and Tails distributions, Mozilla Firefox web browser, Krita digital painting software, as well as qBittorrent torrent client. You can enjoy these and much more in the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup for March 28th, 2021, below!

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

KDE Plasma 5.18.7 LTS

Arch Linux ISO release for April 2021

… and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 17 hours ago