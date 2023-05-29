9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 28th, 2023

The 139th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 28th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.
Thank you!
Thank you to all our readers for your continued support by disabling your ad blocker, posting comments, liking and sharing our articles, sending tips and suggestions, and whatnot. I would also like to thank our past and current donors and supporters for keeping the website alive!
This was another slow week, but I managed to bring you some interesting stories like the biggest change for Linux users in the upcoming Firefox 115 web browser, another exciting change for the upcoming KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment, or the Cartridges game launcher as the “Flatpak App of the Week.”
On top of that, I tell you all about the latest releases of the Nitrux distribution, Tux Paint open-source digital painting app for children, and Mesa open-source graphics stack. Check out the hottest news of this week and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for May 28th, 2023, below.
Hot news of the week
- Tux Paint 0.9.30 digital painting app for kids adds support for sizes to Magic tools
- Fedora Onyx approved as immutable Fedora Linux 39 spin with Budgie desktop
- Firefox 115 will let you open links or search using middle-click on the New Tab button
- Mesa 23.1.1 improves VA-API/H.264 decoding for Firefox on Fedora Linux 37, fixes bugs
- Flatpak App of the Week: Cartridges, a simple launcher for all of your games
- KDE Plasma 6 will support Night Color on Wayland for NVIDIA GPU users
- MX Linux 23 is now available for public beta testing based on Debian 12 “Bookworm”
- Nitrux 2.8.1 is out with Linux kernel 6.3, Plasma Wayland by default, and much more
Linux distributions released this week
- Nitrux 2.8.1
- SystemRescue 10.01
- RebornOS 2023.05.16
- Oracle Linux 9.2
- Manjaro Linux 22.1.3 Xfce
- Manjaro Linux 22.1.3 KDE Plasma
- Manjaro Linux 22.1.3 GNOME
- Endless OS 5.0.4
- TUXEDO OS 2-20230525
- Bluestar Linux 6.3.3
- Regata 23.0.5
- Linuxfx 11.3.2 (Win11 Theme)
- Linuxfx 11.3.2 (Win10 Theme)
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- Calibre 6.19.1
- OBS Studio 29.1.2
- lighttpd 1.4.71
- Mozilla Thunderbird 102.11.2
- Docker 24.0.2
- Chromium 114.0.5735.45
- Mesa 23.1.1
- dnf 4.16.0
- Wireshark 4.0.6
- Linux kernel 6.3.4
- Linux kernel 6.1.30 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.15.113 LTS
- Qt 6.5.1
- Mozilla Thunderbird 102.11.1
- Snort 3.1.62.0
- Mozilla Firefox 113.0.2
- VueScan 9.8.02
- cURL 8.1.1
- xfsprogs 6.3.0
- PPSSPP 1.15.4
- AMDVLK 2023.Q2.2 (RPM)
- AMDVLK 2023.Q2.2 (DEB)
- IntelliJ IDEA 2023.1.2
Coming up next week
- Ubuntu 18.04 EOL
- New Arch Linux ISO release
- New GNOME 44 point release
- New GNOME 43 point release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
