9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 22nd, 2020

The eighth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here, for the week ending on November 22nd, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things that have happened in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
Thank you!
We did it! The 5K followers milestone on Twitter has been reached, all thanks to you guys, so here’s a big THANK YOU to everyone who followed 9to5Linux on Twitter and, of course, any other social media network were we have a presence (Facebook, Mastodon, Google News, Feedly, etc.).
Thank you again to everyone who donated so far, you know who you are and you’re awesome for helping me keeping this Linux news website alive during the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone who wants and can help, please consider donating. Any amount is welcome!
It’s been a really great week for Linux news, despite the fact that there weren’t any major announcements expected for this part of the year, so you can imagine my surprise. Of course, let’s not forget about all the cool new software releases and some distro updates, which you can check out below!
Hot news of the week
- Mozilla launched Firefox 83 with new HTTPS-Only Mode and many other improvements
- Firefox 84 entered development and promises WebRender by default on Linux/X11
- Ubuntu Web Remix distro launches as a Chrome/Chromium OS alternative
- Purism’s mass production Librem 5 Linux phone is finally shipping to customers
- Flatpak 1.10 entered development with some major changes for universal binary apps
- CentOS Linux 7 received patches for the latest Intel CPU security vulnerabilities
- UBports Installer gained support for installing Ubuntu Touch on the OnePlus 2 phone
- TUXEDO Computes launched TUXEDO InfinityBook S 14 Linux laptop with 11th Gen Intel CPU
Linux distributions released this week
- 4MLinux 34.2
- 4MServer 34.2
- Escuelas Linux 6.11 (new major release that switches to Linux kernel 5.9 and refreshes the Developer Pack)
- KaOS 2020.11 (November 2020’s ISO update with KDE Plasma 5.20 desktop and Plasma System Monitor app)
- PuppEX Linux Focal64 201119
- Karoshi Linux Server 13.0.1
- Kali Linux 2020.4 (new major release that switches to Linux kernel 5.9 and enables ZSH as default shell)
- Tails 4.13 (monthly update that finally switches to Mozilla Thunderbird 78)
- IPFire 2.25 Core Update 152
- Volumio 2.8.52
- Bluestar Linux 5.9.8
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- Ardour 6.5 (a major release with support for VST3 plugins)
- Linux kernel 5.9.10
- Linux kernel 5.4.79 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.159 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.208 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.245 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.4.245 LTS
- ImageMagick 7.0.10.41
- youtube-dl 2020.11.21.1
- Wine 5.22
- mutt 2.0.2
- Qt Creator 4.13.3
- Qt 5.15.2
- Drupal 9.0.8
- snapd 2.48
- Rust 1.48.0
- Ventoy 1.0.29
- SeaMonkey 2.53.5.1
- GNU Automake 1.16.3
- Mozilla Thunderbird 78.5 (a maintenance update with more OpenPGP improvements)
- Mir 2.2 (a new major release with important Wayland improvements)
- CMake 3.19.0
- Tor Browser 10.0.5
- Chromium 87.0.4280.66
- Nvidia 455.45.01 (a minor update with fixes for the Life is Strange 2 and Shadow of the Tomb Raider games)
- Flatpak 1.8.3
- GnuPG 2.2.24
Coming up next week
- New GNOME 3.38 point release
- New GNOME 3.36 point release
- CentOS Linux 6 end of life
- … and hopefully many other exciting news!
Last updated 7 hours ago