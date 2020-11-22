9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 22nd, 2020

The eighth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here, for the week ending on November 22nd, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things that have happened in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

Thank you!

We did it! The 5K followers milestone on Twitter has been reached, all thanks to you guys, so here’s a big THANK YOU to everyone who followed 9to5Linux on Twitter and, of course, any other social media network were we have a presence (Facebook, Mastodon, Google News, Feedly, etc.).

Thank you again to everyone who donated so far, you know who you are and you’re awesome for helping me keeping this Linux news website alive during the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone who wants and can help, please consider donating. Any amount is welcome!

It’s been a really great week for Linux news, despite the fact that there weren’t any major announcements expected for this part of the year, so you can imagine my surprise. Of course, let’s not forget about all the cool new software releases and some distro updates, which you can check out below!

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

New GNOME 3.38 point release

New GNOME 3.36 point release

CentOS Linux 6 end of life

… and hopefully many other exciting news!

Last updated 7 hours ago