9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 17th, 2021

The fifty-five installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 17th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world.

This week was all about Ubuntu 21.10, but we also saw some big announcements starting with the release of the KDE Plasma 5.23 desktop enviornment and the launch of the PinePhone Pro Linux smartphone, and continuing with several great distro releases like the systemd-free Devuan GNU+Linux 4.0 and KaOS 2021.10.

You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for October 17th, 2021, below. Last but not least, this week I also managed to do some further optimization to the website so that it runs faster, and cleaned up the bottom part of the posts pages to make the comments section more accessible.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

First KDE Plasma 5.23 point release

…and hopefully many exciting Linux news and releases!

