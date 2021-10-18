9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 17th, 2021

The fifty-five installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 17th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
This week was all about Ubuntu 21.10, but we also saw some big announcements starting with the release of the KDE Plasma 5.23 desktop enviornment and the launch of the PinePhone Pro Linux smartphone, and continuing with several great distro releases like the systemd-free Devuan GNU+Linux 4.0 and KaOS 2021.10.
You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for October 17th, 2021, below. Last but not least, this week I also managed to do some further optimization to the website so that it runs faster, and cleaned up the bottom part of the posts pages to make the comments section more accessible.
Hot news of the week
- Multiboot USB creator Ventoy adds a GUI mode to its live ISO image
- KDE Plasma 5.23 desktop environment is out now to celebrate 25 years of KDE
- LibreOffice 7.2.2 Community office suite arrives with 68 bug fixes, update now
- Ubuntu Unity 21.10 is here to keep the Unity7 desktop alive in 2021
- Ubuntu 21.10 “Impish Indri” is now available for download with GNOME 40 and Linux 5.13
- KaOS 2021.10 arrives as one of the first Linux distros to ship with KDE Plasma 5.23
- Ubuntu 21.10 official flavors arrive with new features and improvements
- Devuan GNU+Linux 4.0 “Chimaera” is out for software freedom lovers based on Debian Bullseye
- Tutorial: How to upgrade Ubuntu 21.04 to Ubuntu 21.10
- GNOME 41 desktop lands in openSUSE Tumbleweed, KDE Plasma 5.23 is coming soon
- PinePhone Pro Linux smartphone unveiled with 4GB RAM, custom Rockchip SoC
- Ubuntu Web Remix 20.04.3 is out with /e/ on WayDroid and Linux kernel 5.11
Linux distributions released this week
- Manjaro Linux 21.1.6 Xfce
- Manjaro Linux 21.1.6 KDE Plasma
- Manjaro Linux 21.1.6 GNOME
- Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 21.10
- Devuan GNU+Linux 4.0
- Ubuntu 21.10
- Ubuntu Server 21.10
- Kubuntu 21.10
- Xubuntu 21.10
- Lubuntu 21.10
- Ubuntu Studio 21.10
- Ubuntu MATE 21.10
- Ubuntu Budgie 21.10
- Ubuntu Kylin 21.10
- KaOS Linux 2021.10
- KDE neon 20211014
- Ubuntu Unity 21.10
- Snal Linux 1.10
- SparkyLinux 2021.10 KDE Plasma
- SparkyLinux 2021.10 Xfce
- SparkyLinux 2021.10 LXQt
- SparkyLinux 2021.10 MATE
- SparkyLinux 2021.10 MinimalGUI
- SparkyLinux 2021.10 MinimalCLI
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- DBeaver 21.2.3
- Ventoy 1.0.55
- Linux kernel 5.14.13
- Linux kernel 5.10.74 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.154 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.212 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.251 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.287 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.4.289 LTS
- Lutris 0.5.9.1
- Pacstall 1.6
- Cinnamon 5.0.6
- SABnzbd 3.4.2
- Pidgin 2.14.8
- Htop 3.1.1
- Mesa 21.2.4
- Opera 80.0.4170.40
- Git 2.33.1
- GnuPG 2.3.3
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-10 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-10 (Clang)
- systemd 249.5
- Flatpak 1.12.2
- Ventoy 1.0.54
- Juju 2.9.16
- Lutris 0.5.9
- FileZilla 3.56.0
- OpenLDAP 2.5.8
- Tor Browser 10.5.9
Coming up next week
- First KDE Plasma 5.23 point release
- …and hopefully many exciting Linux news and releases!
