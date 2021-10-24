9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 24th, 2021

The fifty-six installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 24th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
Thank you!
This week I want to thank our new donor Joachim Rosenberger for his generous donation to support 9to5Linux. I also want to thank all of you for helping us reach another awesome milestone on Twitter, 13K followers! Last but not least, I can’t thank you enough for all your comments, likes, retweets, tips, suggestions, and all the love.
This week has been really educational for Linux fans as we were able to install the UnityX desktop environment on Arch Linux, as well as the KDE Plasma 5.23 desktop environment on Kubuntu 21.10. In addition, we were able to test drive the upcoming Ubuntu 22.04 LTS distribution and Ubuntu’s new Desktop Installer.
On top of that, this week we saw new releases of the lightweight and systemd-free MX Linux 21 distribution, Gentoo-based Redcore Linux, as well as the Porteus Kiosk distribution for public computers and kisoks.
Also, Ubuntu users got new kernel security updates, VirtualBox finally added support for the latest Linux kernel series, and KDE fans got some fantastic news. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for October 24th, 2021, below!
Hot news of the week
- Gentoo-based Porteus Kiosk 5.3 arrives with hardware video decoding and virtual keyboard
- KDE Plasma 5.23 gets first point release with more Plasma Wayland improvements
- VirtualBox 6.1.28 is out and brings initial support for Linux 5.14 and 5.15 kernels
- Ubuntu 21.04 and 20.04 LTS users get new Linux kernel security update, patch now
- Redcore Linux still aims to bring Gentoo Linux to the masses, now ships with Linux kernel 5.14
- Tutorial: How to install the UnityX desktop environment in Arch Linux
- Tutorial: How to install the KDE Plasma 5.23 desktop environment on Kubuntu 21.10
- Systemd-free MX Linux 21 is finally here based on Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye”
- Canonical wants your feedback on the new Ubuntu Desktop installer
- KDE Plasma 5.24 desktop environment to introduce support for fingerprint readers
- Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) daily builds are now available for download
Linux distributions released this week
- DebEX KDE Plasma 211023
- KDE neon 20211021
- MX Linux 21 Xfce
- MX Linux 21 KDE Plasma
- MX Linux 21 Fluxbox
- Redcore Linux 2102 KDE Plasma
- Regata OS 21.0.15
- RebornOS 2021.10.18
- Porteus Kiosk 5.3.0
- ROSA Linux 12 KDE Plasma
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- Kodi 19.3
- BleachBit 4.4.1
- Node.js 17.0.1
- Ventoy 1.0.56
- WebKitGTK 2.34.1
- Calibre 5.30
- Mozilla Thunderbird 91.2.1
- snapd 2.53.1
- Pacstall 1.6.1
- Rust 1.56.0
- Linux kernel 5.14.14
- Linux kernel 5.10.75 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.155 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.213 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.252 LTS
- LVM 2.03.14
- VirtualBox 6.1.28
- Chromium 95.0.4638.54
- PHP 8.0.12
- MySQL 8.0.27
- File 5.41
- OpenTTD 12.0
Coming up next week
- KDE Plasma 5.23’s second point release
- New GNOME 40 point release
- First point release of GNOME 41
- Linux kernel 5.15
- Halloween! 🎃
- …and hopefully many exciting Linux news and releases!
Last updated 5 seconds ago