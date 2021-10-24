9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 24th, 2021

The fifty-six installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 24th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

This week has been really educational for Linux fans as we were able to install the UnityX desktop environment on Arch Linux, as well as the KDE Plasma 5.23 desktop environment on Kubuntu 21.10. In addition, we were able to test drive the upcoming Ubuntu 22.04 LTS distribution and Ubuntu’s new Desktop Installer.

On top of that, this week we saw new releases of the lightweight and systemd-free MX Linux 21 distribution, Gentoo-based Redcore Linux, as well as the Porteus Kiosk distribution for public computers and kisoks.

Also, Ubuntu users got new kernel security updates, VirtualBox finally added support for the latest Linux kernel series, and KDE fans got some fantastic news. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for October 24th, 2021, below!

Coming up next week

KDE Plasma 5.23’s second point release

New GNOME 40 point release

First point release of GNOME 41

Linux kernel 5.15

Halloween! 🎃

…and hopefully many exciting Linux news and releases!

