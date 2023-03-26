OpenMandriva Lx 23.03 Released with Linux 6.2, Mesa 23, and KDE Plasma 5.27

The OpenMandriva team released today OpenMandriva Lx 23.03 as a new refreshed install/live media of the “ROME” rolling-release edition of OpenMandriva Lx that features some of the latest and greatest technologies.

OpenMandriva Lx 23.03 is here almost three months after the introduction of OpenMandriva Lx ROME as OpenMandriva’s first-ever rolling-release edition where you install once and receive updates forever.

This release bumps the kernel to the latest Linux 6.2, ships with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment series, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 5.104 and KDE Gear 22.12.3 software suites, and features out-of-the-box support for the Flatpak universal and sandboxed binary format.

On top of that, OpenMandriva Lx 23.03 comes with the latest Mesa 23 graphics stack, Wayland 1.21.0, XOrg Server 21.1.7, LLVM/Clang 15.0.7, GNU Binutils 2.40, GCC 12.2, GNU C Library 2.37, systemd 253, and the Calamares 3.2.61 graphical installer.

OpenMandriva Lx 23.03 “ROME” is available for download right now from the official website or by clicking on the direct download link below. Besides the KDE Plasma editions, you can also download two other editions featuring the GNOME and LXQt desktop environments.

Developing story…

Last updated 43 seconds ago