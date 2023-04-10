9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 9th, 2023

The 132nd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 9th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.
Happy Easter and thank you!
Happy Easter to everyone celebrating this popular holiday! Thank you to everyone who supported us this week by posting comments, liking and sharing our articles, sending tips and suggestions, and whatnot. Last but not least, thank you to all our current and past donors, your support is greatly appreciated!
This week and the next are slow in Linux news and releases due to many people celebrating Easter around the globe, but we still got some things to play with, such as a new BlackArch Linux release for penetration testing and ethical hacking, new HPLIP printing/scanning driver, and new KDE goodies.
New hardware was also announced this week from TUXEDO Computers and PINE64, and a couple of popular apps got new releases. Check out the hottest news of this week and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for April 9th, 2023, below.
Hot news of the week
- Tux Paint 0.9.29 open-source painting app brings 15 new Magic tools, spinning stamps
- Ethical hacking distro BlackArch Linux gets new ISO release with over 2800 tools
- HP Linux Imaging and Printing now supports Linux Mint 21.1, Ubuntu 22.10, and more
- TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Linux gaming laptop now comes with an NVIDIA RTX 4090 GPU
- KDE Plasma 5.27.4 improves Plasma Wayland on NVIDIA GPUs, fixes many bugs
- Shotcut 23.04 video editor to bring Qt 6 and FFmpeg 6 support, Flatpak ARM64 build
- Star64 is now available to order as PINE64’s first RISC-V SBC
- OpenShot 3.1 open-source video editor arrives with improved profiles and other changes
- KDE Frameworks 5.105 improves support for Flatpak apps, updates Breeze icon theme
Linux distributions released this week
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 23.04.2 KDE Plasma
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 23.04.2 GNOME
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 23.04.2 Xfce
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 23.04.2 Cinnamon
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 23.04.2 MATE
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 23.04.2 LXQt
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 23.04.2 LXDE
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 23.04.2 Enlightenment
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 23.04.2 Openbox
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 23.04.2 JWM
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 23.04.2 CDE
- KDE neon 20230406
- EasyOS 5.2.1ExTiX 23.4
- BlackArch Linux 2023.04.01
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- IceWM 3.3.3
- DBeaver 23.0.2
- Calibre 6.15.1
- tcpdump 4.99.4
- Mesa 23.0.2
- Snort 3.1.59.0
- Openshot 3.1.0
- Apache 2.4.57
- Linux kernel 6.2.10
- Linux kernel 6.1.23 LTS
- PipeWire 0.3.68
- dnf 4.15.0
- Ventoy 1.0.91
- GTK 4.11.1
- Python 3.11.3
- Linux kernel 5.15.106 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.177 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.240 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.280 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.312 LTS
- Zstandard 1.5.5
- LLVM 16.0.1
- Docker 23.0.3
- CMake 3.26.3
- Chromium 112.0.5615.49
- Wayland 1.22.0
- ppp 2.5.0
- HPLIP 3.23.3
- IntelliJ IDEA 2023.1
- Qt 6.5.0
- man-pages 6.04
- Tux Paint 0.9.29
Coming up next week
- Happy Easter!
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
Last updated 6 hours ago