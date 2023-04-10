9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 9th, 2023

The 132nd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 9th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.

Happy Easter and thank you!

Happy Easter to everyone celebrating this popular holiday! Thank you to everyone who supported us this week by posting comments, liking and sharing our articles, sending tips and suggestions, and whatnot. Last but not least, thank you to all our current and past donors, your support is greatly appreciated!

This week and the next are slow in Linux news and releases due to many people celebrating Easter around the globe, but we still got some things to play with, such as a new BlackArch Linux release for penetration testing and ethical hacking, new HPLIP printing/scanning driver, and new KDE goodies.

New hardware was also announced this week from TUXEDO Computers and PINE64, and a couple of popular apps got new releases. Check out the hottest news of this week and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for April 9th, 2023, below.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Happy Easter!

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 6 hours ago