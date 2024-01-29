9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 28th, 2024

The 172nd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on January 28th, 2024, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.
This week we got a lot of cool news and releases, starting with the Firefox 122 web browser and continuing with Linux Mint 21.3’s EDGE ISO image. Linux gamers got a new Proton release with support for more video games, Mozilla promoted its Firefox DEB package to the stable channel, and Flathub reached one million active users.
On top of that, this week brought us new releases of MX Linux, BunsenLabs Linux, Parrot OS, EndeavourOS, and SystemRescue, and I inform you about the end of life of Ubuntu 23.04. Below you check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for January 28th, 2024.
Hot news of the week
- MX Linux 23.2 is out with Linux kernel 6.6, PipeWire 1.0, and Debian 12.4 base
- Linux Mint 21.3 “EDGE” ISO is now available for download with Linux kernel 6.5
- Mozilla Firefox 122 is now available for download with the official DEB package
- Valve releases Proton 8.0-5 with HDR support for multiple video games
- Tutorial: How to install Firefox as a DEB package on Debian, Ubuntu, or Linux Mint
- Mozilla Firefox 123 enters public beta testing with improved translations
- Lightweight distro BunsenLabs Linux Boron is here based on Debian Bookworm
- Ethical hacking distro Parrot OS 6.0 brings Linux 6.5, Raspberry Pi 5 support
- Ubuntu 23.04 “Lunar Lobster” reached end of life, upgrade to Ubuntu 23.10 now
- Flathub now has over one million active Flatpak app users
- Open Source BIOS/UEFI firmware Libreboot 20240126 adds support for new hardware
- EndeavourOS Galileo Neo arrives with Linux kernel 6.7 and an improved installer
- Arch Linux-based SystemRescue 11 is here powered by Linux kernel 6.6 LTS
- Budgie 10.9 desktop adds initial Wayland support, redesigned Bluetooth applet
Linux distributions released this week
- SystemRescue 11.00
- openmamba GNU/Linux 20240128
- EndeavourOS Galileo Neo
- Alpine Linux 3.19.1
- Bluestar Linux 6.7.1
- KDE neon 20240125
- GnoppixNG 24.1.15 Xfce
- Slackel 7.7 MATE
- Parrot Security OS 6.0
- BunsenLabs Linux Boron
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- Midnight Commander 4.8.31
- PPSSPP 1.17
- XZ Utils 5.4.6
- AMDVLK 2024.Q1.1 (RPM)
- AMDVLK 2024.Q1.1 (DEB)
- Linux kernel 6.7.2
- Linux kernel 6.6.14 LTS
- Linux kernel 6.1.75 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.15.148 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.209 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.268 LTS
- GnuPG 2.4.4
- Mesa 23.3.4
- GStreamer 1.22.9
- systemd 255.3
- Docker 25.0.1
- fwupd 1.9.12
- Ventoy 1.0.97
- Mozilla Thunderbird 115.7.0
- Chromium 121.0.6167.85
- Tor Browser 13.0.9
- Proton 8.0-5
- zlib 1.3.1
- btrfs-progs 6.7
- Mozilla Firefox 122.0
Coming up next week
- LibreOffice 24.2
- New Arch Linux ISO release
- Zorin OS 17 upgrade path opens
- Refreshed System76 laptop
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
