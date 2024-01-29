9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 28th, 2024

The 172nd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on January 28th, 2024, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

Thank you!

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

This week we got a lot of cool news and releases, starting with the Firefox 122 web browser and continuing with Linux Mint 21.3’s EDGE ISO image. Linux gamers got a new Proton release with support for more video games, Mozilla promoted its Firefox DEB package to the stable channel, and Flathub reached one million active users.

On top of that, this week brought us new releases of MX Linux, BunsenLabs Linux, Parrot OS, EndeavourOS, and SystemRescue, and I inform you about the end of life of Ubuntu 23.04. Below you check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for January 28th, 2024.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

LibreOffice 24.2

New Arch Linux ISO release

Zorin OS 17 upgrade path opens

Refreshed System76 laptop

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 6 hours ago