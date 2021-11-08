9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 7th, 2021

The fifty-eight installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on November 7th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

This week has been great for fans of the Fedora Linux distribution (yes, that includes me) and the GNOME desktop environment (that also includes me) as we saw the release of Fedora Linux 35 with the latest GNOME 41.1 desktop environment, and GNOME 40 folks were also updated to the 40.5 point release.

But there were many awesome Linux news this week, starting with the release of the LXQt 1.0 desktop environment and Mozilla Firefox 94 web browser, and continuing with the GNU Linux-libre 5.15 kernel, LibreOffice 7.1.7 office suite, and HPLIP 3.21.10 printer/scanner drivers.

On top of that, I show you how to install the latest and greatest Linux 5.15 kernel on your Ubuntu or Linux Mint computers and present you with the latest app updates for your Xfce desktop environment. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for November 7th, 2021, below!

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

New KDE Plasma 5.23 point release

New KDE Gear 21.08 point release

KDE Frameworks 5.88

First Linux kernel 5.16 Release Candidate

…and hopefully many exciting Linux news and releases!

