9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 7th, 2021

The fifty-eight installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on November 7th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
This week has been great for fans of the Fedora Linux distribution (yes, that includes me) and the GNOME desktop environment (that also includes me) as we saw the release of Fedora Linux 35 with the latest GNOME 41.1 desktop environment, and GNOME 40 folks were also updated to the 40.5 point release.
But there were many awesome Linux news this week, starting with the release of the LXQt 1.0 desktop environment and Mozilla Firefox 94 web browser, and continuing with the GNU Linux-libre 5.15 kernel, LibreOffice 7.1.7 office suite, and HPLIP 3.21.10 printer/scanner drivers.
On top of that, I show you how to install the latest and greatest Linux 5.15 kernel on your Ubuntu or Linux Mint computers and present you with the latest app updates for your Xfce desktop environment. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for November 7th, 2021, below!
Hot news of the week
- GNU Linux-libre 5.15 kernel is here for those who seek 100% freedom for their PCs
- Firefox 94 is now available for download and brings EGL on X11 for Intel/AMD Users
- Fwupd 1.7.1 arrives with support for Dell Atomic Dock and Steelseries Stratus controller
- Xfce’s Apps Update for October 2021
- Tutorial: How to install Linux kernel 5.15 on Ubuntu and Linux Mint
- Fedora Linux 35 is here with GNOME 41, Fedora Kinoite Flavor, and WirePlumber
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 enters Beta with exciting new features and many improvements
- LibreOffice 7.1.7 arrives as the last update in the series, upgrade to LibreOffice 7.2 now
- GNOME 40.5 optimizes rendering of full-screen zoom and fixes more bugs
- HP Linux Imaging and Printing (HPLIP) drivers now support Ubuntu 21.10 and Debian 11
- KDE Gear 21.08.3 is out as the last update in the series, KDE Gear 21.12 arrives December 9th
- LXQt 1.0.0 desktop environment arrives after 8 years of development, this is what’s new
- GNOME 41.1 improves the new Calls and Connections apps, Nautilus, Software, and more
- Tails 4.24 anonymous Linux OS switches to Tor Browser 11, improves Tor Connection wizard
Linux distributions released this week
- PCLinuxOS 2021.11 KDE Plasma
- PCLinuxOS 2021.11 Xfce
- PCLinuxOS 2021.11 MATE
- PrimTux 7
- KDE neon 20211104
- Archman Linux 2021.11.04 Xfce
- LibreELEC 10.0.1
- Fedora Linux 35
- Fedora Linux 35 Server
- Fedora Linux 35 KDE Plasma
- Fedora Linux 35 Xfce
- Fedora Linux 35 LXQt
- Fedora Linux 35 MATE-Compiz
- Fedora Linux 35 Cinnamon
- Fedora Linux 35 LXDE
- Fedora Linux 35 SoaS
- Fedora Linux 35 i3
- Fedora Linux 35 Astronomy
- Fedora Linux 35 Comp Neuro
- Fedora Linux 35 Design Suite
- Fedora Linux 35 Games
- Fedora Linux 35 Jam
- Fedora Linux 35 Python Classroom
- Fedora Linux 35 Security
- Fedora Linux 35 Robotics Suite
- Fedora Linux 35 Scientific
- Arch Linux 2021.11.01
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- IceWM 2.4.0
- XOrg Server 21.1.1
- Giada 0.19.0
- Linux kernel 5.15.1
- Linux kernel 5.14.17
- Linux kernel 5.10.78 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.158 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.216 LTS
- Ventoy 1.0.58
- Telegram Desktop 3.2.2
- Juju 2.9.17
- AMDVLK 2021.Q4.1 (DEB)
- AMDVLK 2021.Q4.1 (RPM)
- Qt Creator 5.0.3
- Opera 81.0.4196.31
- Drupal 9.2.8
- Cinnamon 5.0.7
- DVDStyler 3.2.1
- Mozilla Firefox 94.0.1
- Snort 3.1.16.0
- Mozilla Thunderbird 91.3.0
- GNU Octave 6.4.0
- Gnome Subtitles 1.7.2
- Linux kernel 4.14.254 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.289 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.4.291 LTS
- DBeaver 21.2.4
- GTK 4.4.1
- mpv 0.34.0
- Rust 1.56.1
- fwupd 1.7.1
Coming up next week
- New KDE Plasma 5.23 point release
- New KDE Gear 21.08 point release
- KDE Frameworks 5.88
- First Linux kernel 5.16 Release Candidate
- …and hopefully many exciting Linux news and releases!
