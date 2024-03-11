9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 10th, 2024

The 178th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on March 10th, 2024, keeping you updated with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

Thank you!

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

This week we got another round of awesome news, starting with the latest release of the powerful GStreamer multimedia framework and ending with Linux kernel 6.8. In the middle, postmarketOS adopted systemd for their mobile Linux operating system and the KDE Project released new maintenance updates for its Plasma desktop.

On top of that, Juno Computers launched a new Linux gaming laptop, the Fedora Project decided to drop the X11 session from the Fedora Linux 41 Workstation, LXQt’s desktop manager was fully ported to Wayland, and the GNOME 46 Release Candidate arrived for public testing.

Also, the openSUSE Project released the beta version of the upcoming openSUSE Leap 15.6 operating system, and new Zorin OS and KeepPassXC releases are out for download. Below you check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for March 10th, 2024.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

KDE Plasma 6.0.2

GNU Linux Libre 6.8

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 8 hours ago