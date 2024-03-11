9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 10th, 2024

The 178th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on March 10th, 2024, keeping you updated with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.
Thank you!
I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.
This week we got another round of awesome news, starting with the latest release of the powerful GStreamer multimedia framework and ending with Linux kernel 6.8. In the middle, postmarketOS adopted systemd for their mobile Linux operating system and the KDE Project released new maintenance updates for its Plasma desktop.
On top of that, Juno Computers launched a new Linux gaming laptop, the Fedora Project decided to drop the X11 session from the Fedora Linux 41 Workstation, LXQt’s desktop manager was fully ported to Wayland, and the GNOME 46 Release Candidate arrived for public testing.
Also, the openSUSE Project released the beta version of the upcoming openSUSE Leap 15.6 operating system, and new Zorin OS and KeepPassXC releases are out for download. Below you check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for March 10th, 2024.
Hot news of the week
- GStreamer 1.24 multimedia framework arrives with Vulkan H.264 and H.265 video decoders
- Linux mobile distro postmarketOS adopts systemd to better support GNOME and KDE Plasma
- KDE Plasma 6.0.1 is here to improve the Overview Effect and fix several bugs
- KDE Plasma 5.27.11 LTS fixes Flatpak support in Discover and Plasma Wayland
- openSUSE Leap 15.6 is now available for public beta testing with GNOME 45
- Zorin OS 17.1 is out with enhanced Windows App support, Education edition
- Fedora Project is now considering dropping XOrg (X11) session from Fedora 41 Workstation
- Juno Computers launches Neptune 17 v6 Linux laptop with up to NVIDIA RTX 4090
- LXQt’s desktop component, PCmanFM-Qt, is now 100% ready for Wayland
- GNOME 46 Release Candidate is now available with last-minute changes
- Linus Torvalds officially released the Linux 6.8 kernel, here’s what’s new
- KeePassXC 2.7.7 adds support for importing 1Password and Bitwarden passwords
Linux distributions released this week
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- KeePassXC 2.7.7
- Linux kernel 6.8
- Mutt 2.2.13
- XZ Utils 5.6.1
- LLVM 18.1.1
- Telegram Desktop 4.15.1
- IceWM 3.4.6
- GnuPG 2.4.5
- VueScan 9.8.29
- Ghostscript 10.03.0
- snapd 2.61.3
- Docker 25.0.4
- Chromium 122.0.6261.111
- Postfix 3.9.0
- Linux kernel 6.7.9
- Linux kernel 6.6.21 LTS
- Linux kernel 6.1.81 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.15.151 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.212 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.271 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.309 LTS
- Tor Browser 13.0.11
- Mozilla Thunderbird 115.8.1
- GStreamer 1.24.0
- Calamares 3.3.5
Coming up next week
- KDE Plasma 6.0.2
- GNU Linux Libre 6.8
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
Last updated 8 hours ago