9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 3rd, 2024

The 177th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on March 3rd, 2024, keeping you updated with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

Thank you!

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

This was an awesome week as fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment finally got their wish and were able to install and enjoy the cool new features of the KDE Plasma 6 release, as well as KDE Gear 24.02 and KDE Frameworks 6 software suites with their numerous enhancements with the KDE neon 6 distro.

Apart from the KDE Plasma 6 megarelease, we got a decent amount of news and releases including major new versions of the Tails and Kali Linux distributions, as well as of the GParted, Distrobox, and Giada software.

On top of that, Mesa’s new Vulkan graphics driver for NVIDIA GPUs was declared ready for prime time and variable refresh rate support will finally arrive in GNOME 46. Below you check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for March 3rd, 2024.

Website changes

This week I took some time to modernize (finally) the social sharing icons. You can always see them at the top of the articles, right above the featured image. If you don’t see them, you’re probably using a special adblock setting. Anyway, sharing is caring and I want to thank all of you who take the time to share my work.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

KDE Plasma 6.0.1

KDE Plasma 5.27.11 LTS

openSUSE Leap 15.6 Beta

GNOME 46 Release Candidate

Linux kernel 6.8

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 13 hours ago