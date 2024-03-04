9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 3rd, 2024

The 177th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on March 3rd, 2024, keeping you updated with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.
Thank you!
I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.
This was an awesome week as fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment finally got their wish and were able to install and enjoy the cool new features of the KDE Plasma 6 release, as well as KDE Gear 24.02 and KDE Frameworks 6 software suites with their numerous enhancements with the KDE neon 6 distro.
Apart from the KDE Plasma 6 megarelease, we got a decent amount of news and releases including major new versions of the Tails and Kali Linux distributions, as well as of the GParted, Distrobox, and Giada software.
On top of that, Mesa’s new Vulkan graphics driver for NVIDIA GPUs was declared ready for prime time and variable refresh rate support will finally arrive in GNOME 46. Below you check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for March 3rd, 2024.
Website changes
This week I took some time to modernize (finally) the social sharing icons. You can always see them at the top of the articles, right above the featured image. If you don’t see them, you’re probably using a special adblock setting. Anyway, sharing is caring and I want to thank all of you who take the time to share my work.
Hot news of the week
- GParted 1.6 open-source partition editor improves exFAT support and fixes bugs
- Fwupd 1.9.14 fixes updating the fingerprint reader on Framework 13 and 16 laptops
- Giada 1.0 open-source hardcore loop machine released with major changes
- Tails 6.0 anonymous Linux OS is out based on Debian 12 “Bookworm” and GNOME 43
- KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment is officially released as a massive update
- KDE neon 6 distro now available with the KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment
- Kali Linux 2024.1 penetration testing distro is here with Linux 6.6 LTS and a new look
- Distrobox 1.7 improves NVIDIA support, Wolfi containers, and adds new flags
- Mesa’s NVK open-source Vulkan driver for NVIDIA hardware is now stable
- LibreOffice 24.2.1 office suite is out with more than 100 bug fixes
- Armbian 24.2 adds Xiaomi Mi 10, Orange Pi Zero 3, and ASUS Tinker Edge R support
- KDE releases Plasma 6 for mobile devices with revamped homescreen
- GNOME 46 to ship with experimental variable refresh rate (VRR) support
- Shotcut 24.02 open-source video editor arrives with Ambisonic audio support
Linux distributions released this week
- OpenMediaVault 7.0
- Archman GNU/Linux 20240303 Xfce
- Arch Linux 2024.03.01
- KDE neon 20240229
- Proxmox 8.1 Mail Gateway
- GParted Live 1.6.0-1
- SDesk 2024.02.28
- Kali Linux 2024.1
- Grml 2024.02
- ArcoLinuxL 24.03.01
- ArcoLinuxS 24.03.01
- ArcoLinuxD 24.03.01
- openmamba GNU/Linux 20240228
- Tails 6.0
- Bluestar Linux 6.7.6
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- DBeaver 24.0.0
- Kodi 20.5
- Linux kernel 6.7.8
- Linux kernel 6.6.20 LTS
- Linux kernel 6.1.80 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.15.150 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.211 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.270 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.308 LTS
- Calibre 7.6
- Shotcut 24.02
- VueScan 9.8.28
- Mesa 24.0.2
- RAR 7.00
- MAME 0.263
- Chromium 122.0.6261.94
- systemd 255.4
- Calamares 3.3.4
- OpenZFS 2.1.15
- fwupd 1.9.14
- GParted 1.6.0
- Giada 1.0.0
Coming up next week
- KDE Plasma 6.0.1
- KDE Plasma 5.27.11 LTS
- openSUSE Leap 15.6 Beta
- GNOME 46 Release Candidate
- Linux kernel 6.8
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
Last updated 13 hours ago