9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 26th, 2023

The 126th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on February 26th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.
Thank you!
Thank you everyone for your feedback, comments, suggestions, likes, shares, retweets, boosts, tips, and last but not least for supporting us by reading our articles. This week I tweaked the mobile version of the site at your suggestions so that it can be less cluttered and let you access content even faster than before.
This week was really exciting with all the fuss around Canonical’s decision to force all official Ubuntu flavors to ditch Flatpak support by default, also staying that future Ubuntu releases won’t include support for Flatpak apps by default. Of course, this means that users will have to manually add Flatpak support after the installation.
A few interesting releases arrived this week, including the Mesa 23 graphics stack for gamers, GParted 1.5 partition editor, KDE Plasma-focused TUXEDO OS 2 distro, KDE Plasma 5.27’s first point release, and Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS.
On top of that, I show you how to easily install the latest Linux 6.2 kernel on Ubuntu and tell you all about upcoming versions of GNOME 44, openSUSE Leap 15.5, and Linux Lite 6.4.
Next week will be really exciting with lots of cool news. Until then, you can read the hottest news of this week and also access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for February 26th, 2023.
Hot news of the week
- Tutorial: How to install Linux kernel 6.2 on Ubuntu
- openSUSE Leap 15.5 Beta is out for public testing ahead of final release in June 2023
- GParted 1.5 partition editor enables automatic repair when checking exFAT file systems
- Canonical says future Ubuntu releases (including flavors) won’t support Flatpak by default
- Darktable 4.2.1 brings support for new cameras, better support for Fujifilm’s RAF
- KDE Plasma 5.27.1 improves support for Wine games in Plasma Wayland, fixes bugs
- New Raspberry Pi OS release adds support for new touchscreen and video drivers
- GNOME 44 Beta arrives with Quick Settings enhancements, WireGuard support
- Mesa 23 graphics stack is out with Radeon Memory Visualizer support, Rise of the Tomb Raider fixes
- Fwupd 1.8.11 Linux firmware updater adds support for new devices, new features
- Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS is available for download with Linux kernel 5.19, updated components
- TUXEDO OS 2 launches with KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS and Linux kernel 6.1 LTS
- Linux Lite 6.4 to adopt Zstd compression for its apps for lightning-fast updates
Linux distributions released this week
- Vanilla OS 22.10-r8
- EasyOS 5.0
- Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 22.04.2
- Mabox Linux 23.02
- Zevenet 5.13.0
- Slackel 7.5 “Live”
- TUXEDO 2-20230223
- Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS
- Ubuntu Server 22.04.2 LTS
- Kubuntu 22.04.2 LTS
- Xubuntu 22.04.2 LTS
- Lubuntu 22.04.2 LTS
- Ubuntu Studio 22.04.2 LTS
- Ubuntu Budgie 22.04.2 LTS
- Ubuntu MATE 22.04.2 LTS
- Ubuntu Kylin 22.04.2 LTS
- Linuxfx 11.2.22.04.7 KDE Plasma (Win11 Theme)
- Linuxfx 11.2.22.04.7 Cinnamon (Win10 Theme)
- GParted Live 1.5.0-1
- Raspberry Pi OS 2023-02-21
- Kodachi Linux 8.27
- Manjaro Linux 22.0.4 Xfce
- Manjaro Linux 22.0.4 GNOME
- Manjaro Linux 22.0.4 KDE Plasma
- Athena Linux 2023.02.20
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- Pinta 2.1.1
- PeaZip 9.1.0 (GTK)
- PeaZip 9.1.0 (Qt)
- Telegram Desktop 4.6.5
- Linux kernel 6.2.1
- Linux kernel 6.1.14 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.15.96 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.170 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.233 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.274 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.307 LTS
- Mir 2.12.1
- fwupd 1.8.12
- Snort 3.1.56.0
- Apache NetBeans 17 (RPM)
- Apache NetBeans 17 (DEB)
- NetworkManager 1.42.2
- fwupd 1.8.11
- Mesa 23.0.0
- Transmission 4.0.1
- Mesa 22.3.6
- darktable 4.2.1
- snapd 2.58.3
- Qt Creator 9.0.2
- SQLite 3.41.0
- MAME 0.252
- GIMP 2.10.34
- GParted 1.5.0
- RAR 6.21
- iBus 1.5.28
Coming up next week
- First LibreOffice 7.5 point release
- KDE Plasma 5.27.2
- New Arch Linux ISO release
- KDE Gear 22.12.3
- GNOME 44 Release Candidate
- Linux kernel 6.3 Release Candidate
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
Last updated 2 days ago