9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 26th, 2023

The 126th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on February 26th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.

Thank you everyone for your feedback, comments, suggestions, likes, shares, retweets, boosts, tips, and last but not least for supporting us by reading our articles. This week I tweaked the mobile version of the site at your suggestions so that it can be less cluttered and let you access content even faster than before.

This week was really exciting with all the fuss around Canonical’s decision to force all official Ubuntu flavors to ditch Flatpak support by default, also staying that future Ubuntu releases won’t include support for Flatpak apps by default. Of course, this means that users will have to manually add Flatpak support after the installation.

A few interesting releases arrived this week, including the Mesa 23 graphics stack for gamers, GParted 1.5 partition editor, KDE Plasma-focused TUXEDO OS 2 distro, KDE Plasma 5.27’s first point release, and Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS.

On top of that, I show you how to easily install the latest Linux 6.2 kernel on Ubuntu and tell you all about upcoming versions of GNOME 44, openSUSE Leap 15.5, and Linux Lite 6.4.

Next week will be really exciting with lots of cool news. Until then, you can read the hottest news of this week and also access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for February 26th, 2023.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

First LibreOffice 7.5 point release

KDE Plasma 5.27.2

New Arch Linux ISO release

KDE Gear 22.12.3

GNOME 44 Release Candidate

Linux kernel 6.3 Release Candidate

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

