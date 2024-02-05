9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 4th, 2024

The 173rd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on February 4th, 2024, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.
This week we got some great news starting with the rollout of Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 for Linux phones and tablets and the LibreOffice 24.2 office suite, and continuing with the Mesa 24.0 graphics stack and the latest KaOS Linux release as the first distro to ship with a pure KDE Plasma 6 desktop.
On top of that, we got good news about the upcoming Ubuntu and Kubuntu 24.04 LTS releases, OBS Studio 30.1, and Tails 6.0, and I show you how to upgrade from Zorin OS 16 to Zorin OS 17. Below you check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for February 4th, 2024.
Hot news of the week
- Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) will be powered by Linux kernel 6.8
- Nautilus file manager gets more new features ahead of the GNOME 46 release
- Shotcut 24.01 open-source video editor is out with many new features
- Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 rolls out to Linux phone users with various improvements
- Wayland driver for Wine to get OpenGL support and many new features in 2024
- LibreOffice 24.2 open-source office suite is now available for download
- Linux Mint 22 codenamed “Wilma”, will be based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
- Tutorial: How to upgrade from Zorin OS 16 to Zorin OS 17
- Mesa 24.0 Linux graphics stack arrives with NVK and RADV driver improvements
- System76 refreshes its Serval WS Linux laptop with a 14th Gen Intel CPU
- OBS Studio 30.1 Beta adds AV1 support for VA-API, PipeWire Camera source
- Immutable distro Nitrux 3.3 is out now powered by Linux kernel 6.7
- Clonezilla Live 3.1.2 is here with Linux kernel 6.6 LTS and Memtest86+ 7.00
- KaOS Linux 2024.01 arrives with a pure KDE Plasma 6-based environment
- Tails 6.0 anonymous OS launches February 27th based on Debian 12 Bookworm
- Kubuntu 24.04 LTS is switching to the Calamares installer by default
Linux distributions released this week
- Ultimate Edition 2024.02.04
- EasyOS 5.7
- Mabox Linux 24.02
- KaOS Linux 2024.01
- Archman GNU/Linux 20240202 Xfce
- Snal Linux 1.31
- Nitrux 3.3.0
- Clonezilla Live 3.1.2-9
- Arch Linux 2024.02.01
- Bluestar Linux 6.7.2
- KDE neon 20240201
- ArcoLinuxL 24.02.04
- ArcoLinuxD 24.02.04
- ArcoLinuxS 24.02.04
- SysLinuxOS 12.3 GNOME
- Pentoo Linux 2024.0
- Tails 5.22
- Regata OS 23.0.40
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- PPSSPP 1.17.1
- Telegram Desktop 4.14.13
- PipeWire 1.0.3
- Linux kernel 6.7.3
- Linux kernel 6.6.15 LTS
- Linux kernel 6.1.76 LTS
- Mesa 24.0.0
- GNU C Library 2.39
- Docker 25.0.3
- LibreOffice 24.2
- MAME 0.262
- SABnzbd 4.2.2
- cURL 8.6.0
- Chromium 121.0.6167.139
- WordPress 6.4.3
- SQLite 3.45.1
- Rapid Photo Downloader 0.9.35
- OpenSSL 3.2.1
- CMake 3.28.2
- QEMU 8.2.1
- OpenLDAP 2.6.7
- Shotcut 24.01
Coming up next week
- New KDE Frameworks release
- New GNOME 45 point release
- New GNOME 44 point release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
