9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 4th, 2024

The 173rd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on February 4th, 2024, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

This week we got some great news starting with the rollout of Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 for Linux phones and tablets and the LibreOffice 24.2 office suite, and continuing with the Mesa 24.0 graphics stack and the latest KaOS Linux release as the first distro to ship with a pure KDE Plasma 6 desktop.

On top of that, we got good news about the upcoming Ubuntu and Kubuntu 24.04 LTS releases, OBS Studio 30.1, and Tails 6.0, and I show you how to upgrade from Zorin OS 16 to Zorin OS 17. Below you check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for February 4th, 2024.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

New KDE Frameworks release

New GNOME 45 point release

New GNOME 44 point release

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

