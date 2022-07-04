9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 3rd, 2022

The ninety-two installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 3rd, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things that are happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with things here.
This week we had some really great software releases, starting with both the Mozilla Thunderbird 102 email client and Mozilla Firefox 102 web browser, continuing with the Plasma Mobile Gear 22.06 software suite for mobile devices, new NVIDIA graphics and HP printing drivers, the OTA-23 update for Ubuntu Touch, a new major Unity7 desktop update, and ending with Darktable 4.0 RAW image editor.
On top of that, I tell you a bit about some exciting features coming to the GNOME 43 desktop environment, warn you about the end of life support for the Debian GNU/Linux 9 “Stretch” operating system series, and tease you with an upcoming 4K Linux laptop from Star Labs. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for July 3rd, 2022.
Hot news of the week
- Mozilla Firefox 102 is now available for download with Geoclue support on Linux
- KDE releases Plasma Mobile Gear 22.06 for Linux phones with updated apps
- KDE Plasma 5.25.2 is out to improve Flatpak support and the Present Windows effect
- NVIDIA 515.57 arrives with better NvFBC Direct Capture support, Vulkan fixes
- Firefox 103 Beta improves WebGL performance on Linux for NVIDIA drivers via DMA-Buf
- Mozilla Thunderbird 102 is out with new address book and import/export wizard
- HP Linux Imaging and Printing drivers now support Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and Fedora 36
- Ubuntu Touch OTA-23 rolls out to all supported Ubuntu Phones with FM Radio expansion
- Unity 7.6 is here as the first major update to Ubuntu’s Unity7 desktop in 6 years
- Star Labs teases the StarFighter Linux laptop with 4K display, AMD or Intel processors
- GNOME 43 to bring support for Web Apps in Software, new Device Security info panel
- Debian GNU/Linux 9 “Stretch” LTS support reached end of life, upgrade now
- Darktable 4.0 is out to celebrate 10 years of Open Source RAW image editing
Linux distributions released this week
- EasyOS 4.2.3
- Porteus 5.0 KDE Plasma
- Porteus 5.0 GNOME
- Porteus 5.0 Xfce
- Porteus 5.0 Cinnamon
- Porteus 5.0 LXDE
- Porteus 5.0 LXQt
- Porteus 5.0 MATE
- Porteus 5.0 Openbox
- Archman Linux 2022.07.02 Xfce
- Archman Linux 2022.07.02 i3
- Arch Linux 2022.07.01
- openmamba 20220701
- Nitrux 2.2.1
- Condres OS 1.0
- Univention Corporate Server 5.0-2
- BakAndImgCD 40.0
- KDE neon 20220630
- SmartOS 20220630
- Antivirus Live CD 40.0-0.105.0
- ArcoLinuxL 22.07.03
- ArcoLinuxS 22.07.03
- ArcoLinuxD 22.07.03
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-40 (Clang)
- GTK 4.6.6
- darktable 4.0
- Synaptic Package Manager 0.91.2
- Linux kernel 5.18.9
- Linux kernel 5.15.52 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.128 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.203 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.250 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.286 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.321 LTS
- Ventoy 1.0.78
- Wayland 1.21.0
- Rust 1.62.0
- PipeWire 0.3.53
- MAME 0.245
- Mesa 22.1.3
- Mozilla Thunderbird 102.0
- HPLIP 3.22.6
- NVIDIA 515.57
- Git 2.37.0
- Mozilla Firefox 102.0
- cURL 7.84.0
Coming up next week
- New KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS point release
- New KDE Gear 22.04 point release
- New KDE Frameworks release
- New GNOME 42 point release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
