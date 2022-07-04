9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 3rd, 2022

The ninety-two installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 3rd, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things that are happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with things here.

This week we had some really great software releases, starting with both the Mozilla Thunderbird 102 email client and Mozilla Firefox 102 web browser, continuing with the Plasma Mobile Gear 22.06 software suite for mobile devices, new NVIDIA graphics and HP printing drivers, the OTA-23 update for Ubuntu Touch, a new major Unity7 desktop update, and ending with Darktable 4.0 RAW image editor.

On top of that, I tell you a bit about some exciting features coming to the GNOME 43 desktop environment, warn you about the end of life support for the Debian GNU/Linux 9 “Stretch” operating system series, and tease you with an upcoming 4K Linux laptop from Star Labs. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for July 3rd, 2022.

