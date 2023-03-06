9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 5th, 2023

The 127th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on March 5th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.
This week we got lots of releases and Linux news, starting with the availability of the latest KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment on Kubuntu 22.10, new GIMP and FFmpeg releases, new kernel security updates for Ubuntu users, and support for 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable CPUs in Ubuntu.
New IPFire and Armbian releases arrived as well this week, along with more goodies for KDE users. Check out the hottest news of this week and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for March 5th, 2023, below.
Hot news of the week
- Canonical partners with Intel to support 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable CPUs on Ubuntu
- IPFire hardened Linux firewall distro is now powered by Linux kernel 6.1 LTS
- Armbian 23.02 arrives with Linux kernel 6.1 LTS, initial Debian Bookworm support
- Tutorial: How to install KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS on Kubuntu 22.10
- GIMP 2.10.34 is here with more features backported from the upcoming GIMP 3.0 release
- FFmpeg 6.0 “Von Neumann” is out with Radiance HDR image support, new decoders and filters
- KDE Plasma 5.27.2 brings lots of Plasma Wayland improvements, other bug fixes
- Linux Mint 21.2 promises better support for Flatpak apps, faster file management
- First Arch Linux ISO powered by Linux kernel 6.2 is now available for download
- LibreOffice 7.5.1 brings new Light/Dark mode switch, fixes more than 90 bugs
- KDE Gear 22.12.3 is out to improve Kdenlive, Ark, Kate, and other KDE apps
- Xfce’s Apps Update for February 2023
- Latest Ubuntu Linux kernel security updates patch 17 vulnerabilities
- Mixxx 2.3.4 DJ Software adds support for Traktor Kontrol S2 Mk1 and Numark Party Mix
- Linus Torvalds announces first Linux kernel 6.3 Release Candidate
- Nitrux 2.7 is out with Maui Shell and KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS flavors
Linux distributions released this week
- Rescuezilla 2.4.2
- Nitrux 2.7.0
- Garuda Linux 230305 dr460nized (KDE Plasma)
- Garuda Linux 230305 dr460nized Gaming
- Garuda Linux 230305 KDE Plasma Lite
- Garuda Linux 230305 GNOME
- Garuda Linux 230305 Xfce
- Garuda Linux 230305 Cinnamon
- Garuda Linux 230305 LXQt/KWin
- Garuda Linux 230305 MATE
- Garuda Linux 230305 i3
- Garuda Linux 230305 Sway
- Garuda Linux 230305 Wayfire
- Garuda Linux 230305 Qtile
- Robolinux 12.10 Xfce
- Robolinux 12.10 Cinnamon
- Robolinux 12.10 MATE
- Archman GNU/Linux 20230304 Xfce
- Bluestar Linux 6.2.1
- NuTyX 23.02.1 KDE Plasma
- NuTyX 23.02.1 GNOME
- NuTyX 23.02.1 Xfce
- NuTyX 23.02.1 Budgie
- NuTyX 23.02.1 Cinnamon
- NuTyX 23.02.1 MATE
- NuTyX 23.02.1 LXQt
- NuTyX 23.02.1 LXDE
- NuTyX 23.02.1 Enlightenment
- NuTyX 23.02.1 Openbox
- NuTyX 23.02.1 JWM
- Arch Linux 2023.03.01
- GnoppixNG 23.3
- openmamba GNU/Linux 20230301
- BakAndImgCD 42.0
- Emmabuntüs DE4-1.03
- ArcoLinuxL 23.03.01
- ArcoLinuxS 23.03.01
- ArcoLinuxD 23.03.01
- Antivirus Live CD 42.0-1.0.1
- IPFire 2.27 Core Update 173
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- VueScan 9.7.99
- DBeaver 23.0.0
- GNU Grep 3.9
- GTK 4.10.0
- GStreamer 1.22.1
- Mixxx 2.3.4
- Linux kernel 6.2.2
- Linux kernel 6.1.15 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.15.97 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.172 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.234 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.275 LTS
- systemd 253.1
- Wireshark 4.0.4
- Audacity 3.2.5
- Raspberry Pi Imager 1.7.4
- LibreOffice 7.5.1
- TigerVNC 1.13.1
- Squid 5.8
- Mozilla Firefox 110.0.1
- qBittorrent 4.5.2
- FFmpeg 6.0
- archinstall 2.5.3
- Cacti 1.2.24
- Flatpak 1.14.3
- GNU Make 4.4.1
Coming up next week
- New KDE Frameworks point release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
