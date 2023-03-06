9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 5th, 2023

The 127th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on March 5th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.

This week we got lots of releases and Linux news, starting with the availability of the latest KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment on Kubuntu 22.10, new GIMP and FFmpeg releases, new kernel security updates for Ubuntu users, and support for 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable CPUs in Ubuntu.

New IPFire and Armbian releases arrived as well this week, along with more goodies for KDE users. Check out the hottest news of this week and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for March 5th, 2023, below.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

New KDE Frameworks point release

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

