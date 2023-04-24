9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 23rd, 2023

The 134th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 23rd, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.
Thank you!
Thank you everyone for your support this week! Thank you for your comments, likes, shares, boosts, retweets, tips, suggestions, and whatnot. You are an amazing gang of people and we wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for you, so once again thank you for your continued support!
This has been a tremendous week with lots of goodies for everyone, starting with the new major Proton 8.0 release of Linux gaming and continuing with the highly anticipated Fedora Linux 38 and Ubuntu 23.04 releases.
Linux kernel 6.3 also arrived this week and will soon land in your distro’s repositories, KDE fans got a new major KDE Gear release, KaOS Linux users celebrated the distro’s 10th anniversary with a preview of KDE Plasma 6, and Solus Linux users can keep using their favorite distro without the fear of it being abandoned.
On top of that, I show you how to upgrade your Ubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu) installations, which will reach end of life on July 2023, to Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster). Check out the hottest news of this week and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for April 23rd, 2023, below.
Website changes and a new dark theme
This week I published a poll on social media asking you guys if you want to see the dark theme enabled by default on the website. Most of you answered yes, as expected, so I’ve implemented a brand-new dark theme that is aware of your system’s light or dark theming and will change accordingly.
Of course, you’ll also be able to manually override the website’s dark/light theme using the button located in the top right corner. I still have to adjust the mobile version of the website to the new theme, but most of the website should now look a lot better with the new dark theme.
Feel free to comment below if you find any issues with the new dark theme!
Hot news of the week
- Valve releases Proton 8.0 as the biggest update to date for Linux gaming
- Deepin 20.9 arrives with updated apps and lots of bug fixes
- Fedora Linux 38 is out with Linux kernel 6.2, GNOME 44, Mesa 23, and more
- Solus Linux to be rebased on Ikey Doherty’s Serpent OS
- VirtualBox 7.0.8 adds initial support for Linux kernel 6.3 and many improvements
- Ubuntu users get new Linux kernel updates to patch 17 security vulnerabilities
- Tails 5.12 anonymous OS launches with new Persistent Storage features and bug fixes
- KDE Gear 23.04 open-source software suite releases with new features for many KDE apps
- Ubuntu 23.04 “Lunar Lobster” is now available for download with Linux 6.2 and GNOME 44
- What’s new in the Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster) official flavors
- System76 refreshes its Serval WS, Adder WS, and Bonobo WS Linux laptops
- Tutorial: How to upgrade Ubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu) to Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster)
- KaOS Linux celebrates 10 years with a new ISO release featuring a preview of KDE Plasma 6
- QEMU 8.0 open-source virtualization software is out with new ARM and RISC-V features
- blendOS 2 is here with out-of-the-box support for Android apps and other changes
- Shotwell 0.32.0 image viewer adds support for JPEG-XL, AVIF, and WebP images
- Linux kernel 6.3 is officially out with numerous new features and improved hardware support
- GNU Linux-libre 6.3 kernel is out for those seeking 100% freedom for their PCs
Linux distributions released this week
- Bluestar Linux 6.2.12
- blendOS 2 KDE Plasma
- blendOS 2 GNOME
- Manjaro Linux 22.1.0 Xfce
- Manjaro Linux 22.1.0 KDE Plasma
- Manjaro Linux 22.1.0 GNOME
- Zevenet 5.13.3
- Voyager Live 23.04
- KaOS Linux 2023.04
- Ubuntu 23.04
- Ubuntu Server 23.04
- Kubuntu 23.04
- Tails 5.12
- Voyager Live 22.04.2 LTS
- Fedora Linux 38 Workstation
- Fedora Linux 38 Server
- Fedora Linux 38 KDE Plasma
- Fedora Linux 38 Xfce
- Fedora Linux 38 Cinnamon
- Fedora Linux 38 MATE Compiz
- Fedora Linux 38 LXQt
- Fedora Linux 38 LXDE
- Fedora Linux 38 Budgie
- Fedora Linux 38 Sway
- Fedora Linux 38 i3
- Fedora Linux 38 SoaS
- IPFire 2.27 Core Update 174
- TUXEDO OS 2-20230417
- deepin 20.9
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- Linux kernel 6.3
- DBeaver 23.0.3
- PeaZip 9.2.0
- Shotwell 0.32.0
- ImageMagick 7.1.1-8 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.1-8 (Clang)
- Telegram Desktop 4.8.0
- OpenShot 3.1.1
- GTK 4.10.3
- Snort 3.1.60.0
- Calibre 6.16
- LVM2 2.03.21
- Mesa 23.0.3
- Rust 1.69.0
- Wine 8.0.1
- Linux kernel 6.2.12
- Linux kernel 6.1.25 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.15.108 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.178 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.241 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.281 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.313 LTS
- PipeWire 0.3.70
- Chromium 112.0.5615.165
- NetworkManager 1.42.6
- OpenZFS 2.1.11
- Node.js 20.0.0
- Tor Browser 12.0.5
- QEMU 8.0.0
- LLVM 16.0.2
- Samba 4.18.2
- BIND 9.18.14
- snapd 2.59.2
- AMDVLK 2023.Q2.1 (RPM)
- AMDVLK 2023.Q2.1 (DEB)
- GNU Coreutils 9.3
- MySQL 8.0.33
- VirtualBox 7.0.8
- Docker 23.0.4
- Proton 8.0-1
- Mozilla Firefox 112.0.1
Coming up next week
- First GNOME 44 point release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
Last updated 1 day ago