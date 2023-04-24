9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 23rd, 2023

The 134th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 23rd, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.

Thank you!

Thank you everyone for your support this week! Thank you for your comments, likes, shares, boosts, retweets, tips, suggestions, and whatnot. You are an amazing gang of people and we wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for you, so once again thank you for your continued support!

This has been a tremendous week with lots of goodies for everyone, starting with the new major Proton 8.0 release of Linux gaming and continuing with the highly anticipated Fedora Linux 38 and Ubuntu 23.04 releases.

Linux kernel 6.3 also arrived this week and will soon land in your distro’s repositories, KDE fans got a new major KDE Gear release, KaOS Linux users celebrated the distro’s 10th anniversary with a preview of KDE Plasma 6, and Solus Linux users can keep using their favorite distro without the fear of it being abandoned.

On top of that, I show you how to upgrade your Ubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu) installations, which will reach end of life on July 2023, to Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster). Check out the hottest news of this week and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for April 23rd, 2023, below.

Website changes and a new dark theme

This week I published a poll on social media asking you guys if you want to see the dark theme enabled by default on the website. Most of you answered yes, as expected, so I’ve implemented a brand-new dark theme that is aware of your system’s light or dark theming and will change accordingly.

Of course, you’ll also be able to manually override the website’s dark/light theme using the button located in the top right corner. I still have to adjust the mobile version of the website to the new theme, but most of the website should now look a lot better with the new dark theme.

Feel free to comment below if you find any issues with the new dark theme!

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

First GNOME 44 point release

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 1 day ago