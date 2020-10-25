Weekly Roundup

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 25th, 2020

Marius Nestorby Marius Nestor
Weekly Roundup October 25th


The fourth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here, for the week ending October 25th to keep you guys up to date with the most important things that have happened lately in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

This week we had a major Ubuntu release, a new desktop computer from System76, and a bunch of new app and distro releases. But first I want to take the time to thank everyone for following us on social media and for their likes, retweets, and comments. You guys rock!

Thank you!

This week I received one donation from Bret Ancowitz. Thank you so much again for your support guys through this challenging time! If you want to support me, please consider donating to keep this FOSS/Linux website alive for as long as possible. And remember, any amount is welcome!

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

  • Fedora 33
  • A new KDE Plasma 5.20 point release
  • A new Arch Linux ISO release
  • … and hopefully many other exciting news!

