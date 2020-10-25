9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 25th, 2020

The fourth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here, for the week ending October 25th to keep you guys up to date with the most important things that have happened lately in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
This week we had a major Ubuntu release, a new desktop computer from System76, and a bunch of new app and distro releases. But first I want to take the time to thank everyone for following us on social media and for their likes, retweets, and comments. You guys rock!
Hot news of the week
- Interview with the man behind Fosshost, an Open Source hosting provider for FOSS projects
- Ubuntu and Debian received kernel updates to address some nasty Bluetooth flaws
- Firefox 82 arrived with faster start up and session restore, and Picture-In-Picture improvements
- KDE Plasma 5.20 desktop environment saw its first point release with some important changes
- System76 launched the Thelio Mega as world’s smallest quad-GPU Linux workstation
- VirtualBox saw full support for Linux kernel 5.9
- LibreOffice 6.4 office suite series got its last update as it reaches end of life on November 30th
- Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) is finally here!
- …and a look at the Ubuntu 20.10 official flavors
Linux distributions released this week
- LiveRaizo 11.20.10.21
- Bluestar Linux 5.9.1
- Redo Rescue 3.0.2
- Pop!_OS 20.10
- Kodachi Linux 7.4
- Ubuntu Server 20.10
- Kubuntu 20.10
- Xubuntu 20.10
- Lubuntu 20.10
- Ubuntu Studio 20.10
- Ubuntu MATE 20.10
- Ubuntu Budgie 20.10
- Ubuntu Kylin 20.10
- Ubuntu Unity 20.10
- Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 20.10
- KDE neon 20201022
- Septor Linux 2020.5
- Alpine Linux 3.12.1
- ExTiX 20.10
- Tails 4.12
- Trisquel GNU/Linux 9.0
- DebEX Linux 201018
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- Kodi 18.9
- Ventoy 1.0.26
- Wine 5.20
- Telegram Desktop 2.4.4
- Firejail 0.9.64
- Git 2.29.1
- KeePassXC 2.6.2
- qBittorrent 4.3.0.1
- Less 563
- BIND 9.17.6
- Mozilla Thunderbird 78.4.0
- Opera 72.0.3815.148
- FileZilla 3.51.0
- Firebird 3.0.7
- Tor Browser 10.0.2
- VirtualBox 6.1.16
- Chromium 86.0.4240.111
- xfsprogs 5.9.0
- ALSA 1.2.4
- FreeType 2.10.4
- Webmin 1.960
- Usermin 1.810
- MySQL 8.0.22
Coming up next week
- Fedora 33
- A new KDE Plasma 5.20 point release
- A new Arch Linux ISO release
- … and hopefully many other exciting news!
