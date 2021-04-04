9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 4th, 2021

The twenty-seventh installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is out, for the week ending on April 4th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
Happy Easter!
Happy Easter to everyone celebrating this Christian holiday today! Thank you again to everyone who donated so far and those who showed their love and support for 9to5Linux on social media and here on the website commenting and giving feedback or tips.
This week has been rich in releases, starting with the digiKam 7.2 professional photo manager, GIMP 2.10.24 image editor, and LibreOffice 7.1.2 office suite, and continuing with 4MLinux 36.0, Parrot 4.11, Nitrux 1.3.9, AlmaLinux OS 8.3, Deepin 20.2, Linux Lite 5.4, and MX Linux 19.4 distributions.
Moreover, Feral Interactive released the Total War: THREE KINGDOMS – Fates Divided DLC for Linux, Canonical releases the Ubuntu 21.04 Beta, Linux Mint devs unveil the new notification system for updates, and Valve releases a major Proton version with support for games.
On top of that, I take a first look at Fedora Linux’s new i3 spin with the i3 tilling window manger and sum up Xfce’s app updates for March 2021. You can enjoy these and much more in the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup for April 4th, 2021.
Hot news of the week
- digiKam 7.2 open-source professional photo management app adds numerous improvements
- 4MLinux 36.0 distro introduces NBD support, improved exFAT support, and new apps
- Pinebook Pro Linux laptop is back on sale for $220 USD with Manjaro Linux ARM
- Total War: THREE KINGDOMS – Fates Divided DLC is out now for Linux
- Parrot 4.11 security OS arrives with Linux kernel 5.10 LTS and updated hacking tools
- First look at Fedora Linux’s new i3 spin: heaven for tiling WM fans
- Nitrux Linux 1.3.9 drops Ubuntu for Debian GNU/Linux
- KDE Plasma 5.18.7 LTS arrives with better support for Qt 5.12 and recent Mesa stacks
- AlmaLinux OS sees first ever stable release as a drop-in replacement for CentOS Linux 8
- Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) Testing Week kicked off for all flavors
- Deepin 20.2 is out with support for Linux kernel 5.11 and Debian GNU/Linux 10.8 base
- Linux Mint devs unveil new, unobtrusive notification system for updates
- GIMP 2.10.24 arrives with GeoTIFF metadata support and off-canvas point snapping
- Xfce’s apps update for March 2021 covers new releases of Thunar, Xfdashboard, and Gigolo
- Linux Lite 5.4 arrives with Xfce 4.14 and Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS base
- Dual Shock 4 Controller Battery Percentage GNOME Shell extension now supports GNOME 40
- LibreOffice 7.1.2 open-source office suite is out with more than 60 bug fixes
- MX Linux 19.4 arrives with support for Linux kernel 5.10 LTS and Mesa 20.3
- Ubuntu 21.04 Beta is now available for download
- Valve’s Proton 6.3-1 adds support for more games, improves PlayStation 5 controller support
Linux distributions released this week
- Bluestar Linux 5.11.11
- Arch Linux 2021.04.01
- MX Linux 19.4
- MX Linux 19.4 KDE Plasma
- MX Linux 19.4 AHS
- KDE neon 20210401
- Linux Lite 5.4
- Alpine Linux 3.13.4
- Deepin Linux 20.2
- Star Linux 3.1.0 Xfce
- Star Linux 3.1.0 JWM
- Star Linux 3.1.0 Openbox
- Star Linux 3.1.0 Fluxbox
- Star Linux 3.1.0 i3
- Snal Linux 1.3
- AlmaLinux OS 8.3
- Proxmox Mail Gateway 6.4
- Kodachi Linux 8.3
- Nitrux 1.3.9
- Parrot Security Edition 4.11 MATE
- Parrot Security Edition 4.11 KDE Plasma
- Parrot Home Edition 4.11 MATE
- Parrot Home Edition 4.11 KDE Plasma
- Parrot Home Edition 4.11 Xfce
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- IceWM 2.3.1
- ImageMagick 7.0.11-6 GCC
- ImageMagick 7.0.11-6 Clang
- Python 3.9.3
- SQLite 3.35.4
- Calamares 3.2.39.2
- Pidgin 2.14.2
- TeX Live 2021
- Proton 6.3-1
- Node.js 15.13.0
- youtube-dl 2021.04.01
- PowerDNS Recursor 4.4.3
- GIMP 2.10.24
- Qt 6.0.3
- SABnzbd 3.2.1
- Chromium 89.0.4389.114
- MAME 0.230
- systemd 248
- cURL 7.76.0
- File 5.40
- GTK 4.2.0
- Linux kernel 5.11.11
- Linux kernel 5.10.27 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.109 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.184 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.228 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.264 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.4.264 LTS
Coming up next week
- New KDE Plasma 5.21 point release
- New KDE Frameworks monthly release
- … and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
