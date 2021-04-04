9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 4th, 2021

The twenty-seventh installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is out, for the week ending on April 4th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

Happy Easter!

Happy Easter to everyone celebrating this Christian holiday today! Thank you again to everyone who donated so far and those who showed their love and support for 9to5Linux on social media and here on the website commenting and giving feedback or tips.

This week has been rich in releases, starting with the digiKam 7.2 professional photo manager, GIMP 2.10.24 image editor, and LibreOffice 7.1.2 office suite, and continuing with 4MLinux 36.0, Parrot 4.11, Nitrux 1.3.9, AlmaLinux OS 8.3, Deepin 20.2, Linux Lite 5.4, and MX Linux 19.4 distributions.

Moreover, Feral Interactive released the Total War: THREE KINGDOMS – Fates Divided DLC for Linux, Canonical releases the Ubuntu 21.04 Beta, Linux Mint devs unveil the new notification system for updates, and Valve releases a major Proton version with support for games.

On top of that, I take a first look at Fedora Linux’s new i3 spin with the i3 tilling window manger and sum up Xfce’s app updates for March 2021. You can enjoy these and much more in the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup for April 4th, 2021.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

New KDE Plasma 5.21 point release

New KDE Frameworks monthly release

… and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

