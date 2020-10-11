9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 11th, 2020

The second installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, for the week ending October 11th is here to keep you guys up to date with the most important things that have happened this week in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s launch of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

This week has been a bit slow but there were some interesting releases and announcements, and you can check them all out below. But first, I’ll kick off the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup for October 11th, 2020, with a big THANK YOU to the new donors and some important website changes.

Thank you!

Once again, I want to thank everyone who followed us on social media and for your continued support through this challenging time. I received two donations this week, from Unicorn Media and Billy Mackay. Thank you!

If you want to support me, please consider donating to keep this FOSS/Linux website alive for as long as possible. Any amount is welcome!

Website changes

I’m adding a new section to the weekly roundup that will highlight any changes made to the website lately. For those not in the know, I work on the design and maintenance of the website alone. I don’t have any external help.

This week I had some extra time and I finally managed to implement infinite scroll on the front page without having to click a button. In case you haven’t noticed, the “View more articles” button is now gone and articles are loading continuously as you scroll down.

I think it’s easier to browse past articles this way. However, due to this change, I had to modify the footer from a static one to a floating one that also features a hidden “go to top” button (hint: click on the 9to5Linux name). Of course, I also had to adjust the footer to look good with both dark and light themes.

Moreover, I managed to test the website on some older devices with smaller screens/resolutions and noticed that the header wasn’t always looking good. Therefore, I had to remove the “MENU” name next to the hamburger menu and leave only the search and hamburger button for small screens.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Linux kernel 5.9

KDE Plasma 5.20

…and hopefully other exciting releases!

Last updated 1 hour ago